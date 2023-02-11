A Quebec Hotel That Lets You Sleep Amongst Lions Is Officially Opening This Summer
The hotel will open its doors in June.
A Quebec hotel set to open its doors this summer will offer up a unique jungle experience that you can't really find anywhere else across the province. The Hôtel de La Cité Perdue, located at the Complexe Atlantide in the Lanaudière region of Quebec is one spot you just might wanna consider adding to your summer bucket list.
The hotel will offer an unforgettable night sleeping amongst lions. Mhm, lions! Now, while you won't be actually sleeping with lions, you'll still be able to get up close and personal with these majestic creatures.
Opening on Friday, June 23, 2023, the 83-room hotel not only has lions galore, but a waterpark, arcades and a restaurant, all of which guests will have access to.
Upon entry, you will be greeted by lions behind a protective glass at the reception — talk about a warm welcome, right? But that's not the only spot you'll be able to see them.
"There are lions on both sides of the hotel," says co-owner Tommy Gagnon in an interview with Narcity Québec. With a total of eight brown lions and 12 white lions, you're bound to see them over the course of your stay.
Gagnon shared that the lions are all from Ontario and Quebec. "When we had COVID-19, the rule was to put one male with two females. We rescued lions from other zoos and put them here. When we wanted to [plan their sterilization] with the Ste-Hyacinthe veterinary hospital, our appointments all fell through. For two years they were able to reproduce," he said.
As for the treatment of the animals, Gagnon assured Narcity that the enclosures are huge and that the lions have their own habitats, places to sleep and/or hide and are by no means forced to stick to the windows of the rooms and reception. The hotel also manages the big cat population with on-site veterinarians and technicians.
Tommy Gagnon also ensures that the animals are properly fed. "Our standards are quite a bit higher than many places for animal treatment. People will see that pretty quickly," he said.
If this sounds like an adventure you need to experience, then it's best to get booking ASAP as spots are already filling up, the owner says — despite the hotel still being under construction.
Hôtel de La Cité Perdue
Price: Between $299.99 to $499.99 per night depending on the season
When: The hotel opens on June 23, 2023
Address: 11155, route 335, Saint-Calixte, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.