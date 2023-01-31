You Can Sleep Amongst Wolves In This Cabin Only 90 Minutes From Montreal (PHOTOS)
Become part of the pack! 🐺
Switch out the sound of your alarm in the morning for a pack of howling wolves at Parc Omega's year-round "wolf cabins". Located in the Montebello region of Quebec, Parc Omega offers a luxurious stay where you'll be surrounded by loads of wildlife and wolves galore.
"Get to know the wolf pack from the comfort of your contemporary and cozy room and leave with precious memories from a night you’ll never forget," Parc Omega wrote on its website.
The cabin has panoramic bay windows that offer unrestricted views of the surrounding areas, which includes a 12-kilometre route of lakes, meadows, and of course, wolf packs.
Each wolf cabin can accommodate anywhere from one to four people and has several different angles from which you can get up close and personal with these remarkable canines.
The cabins, which measure a total of 53m², are equipped with a fully functional kitchen, dining room, stunning bathrooms, living spaces and a bedroom with two single beds. The wolf cabin also has a mezzanine loft fitted with two queen-sized beds.
"A night in the wolf cabin at Park Omega will allow both you and your family and friends to experience exclusive face-to-face interaction that you won’t find anywhere else in North America."
The accommodation costs $599 per night and includes access to the wolf and bear boardwalk as well as admission to the entire park.
The activity is a popular one, with limited days left to reserve, so if you're interested in this wolf experience, then it's best to book ASAP.
Wolf Cabins at Parc Omega
Price: $599 per night
When: Open all year
Where: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC