A Quebec Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Became A Millionaire After Misreading His Prize
"It was the customer behind me who told me I had won a million! I was so surprised that I hugged him!"
Charles Beauchesne Girard is now a millionaire, but it seemed to take some convincing. After the Mauricie resident won a Maxmillions in the Lotto Max draw on October 25, he went to validate his ticket, unaware that he had actually won $1,000,000.
He told Loto-Québec that he hadn't seen the full amount he had one, only glimpsing the flash of a few zeros before handing his ticket to a store clerk. A fellow customer was the one who confirmed the million-dollar prize, the Crown corporation recounted in a press release.
"I was so surprised that I hugged him!" the winner said.
Girard, who's in his 30s, said he intends to invest the winnings.
Loto-Québec identified the store where he bought his ticket as a Sonic gas station on boulevard des Bois-Francs Nord in Victoriaville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.