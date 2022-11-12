A Quebec Couple Won The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot & Here's How They Plan On Spending It
The newlywed couple won a whopping $5 million.
Mélanie Daunais and Yves Dion are a newlywed couple from the Capitale-Nationale who just so happen to be $5 million richer. The Quebec couple won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the October 12 draw and they already have plans for what they will do with their millions.
Dion, who validated the lottery ticket through the Lotteries app while at work — sent the results to his wife, however, she didn't believe him at first. Daunais received a text message with a screenshot of the $5,000,000 result and replied by saying "If you're joking, it isn't funny!"
After convincing his wife that they did, in fact, win the jackpot — the duo didn't waste any time before carrying out the plans they'd come up with now that they are multimillionaires.
Yves Dion made it clear he would be retiring early the day he found he had won the lottery, really putting the "bye-bye-boss" saying into play. Yves and Mélanie also plan on taking care of their family.
Daunais shared that they have "two great families who are really tightly knit and we wanted to do something nice for them." Are they taking in any new family members? Asking for a friend.
Lastly, the newly minted multimillionaires will spend their money on upcoming travels. The only issue the couple have is deciding on where to go. "Anything is possible!" Daunais said.
The winning ticket was purchased in Montreal at the Petro-Canada gas station located at 545 boulevard Henri-Bourassa Est.