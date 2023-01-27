A Quebec Town Publicly Roasted A Resident After Her Salty Complaint About Snowplows
Poor Jacqueline.
Someone named Jacqueline is feeling the burn after a public roasting from her own town. The city of Saint-Colomban, Quebec — or rather, its social media manager — took to Facebook to call out Jacqueline (last name redacted) for her complaint about the speed of the city's snowplows following the January 25 storm. As Narcity Québec reports, the municipality turned the exchange into a warning to residents whose own plowing practices inhibit the passage of public snow-clearing teams. The post has garnered over 2,300 likes on Facebook.
"When will my street be plowed?" Jacqueline ostensibly wrote to the Laurentides municipality on Messenger. "My plow has had enough time to make two passes."
"Dear Jacqueline," the city's public response began cordially, "you are a citizen of Saint-Colomban and, like many Quebecers, you find snow to be a fairy tale everywhere but in your driveway."
Turns out Jacqueline was the unwitting source of her own frustration.
"When it snows," the city explained, "you and many of your neighbours have the habit of moving your vehicle on the street for several hours to clear the way for your private snowplows. While we understand the strategy, it prevents the scraper from getting through the street and clearing the public roads properly."
When plow drivers see such an obstacle, they finish their routes and may only return to a blocked street hours later, according to the Saint-Colomban social media manager.
"So you end up with a clear driveway, but a snowy street. It's that simple, Jacqueline."
The city concluded by thanking Jacqueline for her humiliating example.
"Thank you for your cooperation, Jacqueline, you make the work of our snow ploughs easier and you contribute to safe streets for your whole community! It's a beautiful thing!"
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.