Loto-Québec Is Still Looking For 5 Newly-Minted Lotto Max Millionaires In Montreal
Check your lottery tickets!
On December 17, Loto-Québec tweeted out a message stating they were looking for the winner of the Lotto Max $40 million jackpot from the December 16, 2022 draw.
"A winning ticket worth $40 million was sold in Quebec for yesterday's draw. We invite all Quebecers who participated in the draw to check their tickets!" Loto-Québec wrote.
Luckily, only a few hours later, the Canadian crown corporation announced that the winning ticket, which was a group-play ticket, had been located. In fact, a group of ten people from Montreal had selected the seven lucky numbers, but there is still a problem — five of the newly-appointment millionaires have yet to step forward and collect their prize.
"The $40 million jackpot was won by a group of people who, although they don’t know each other, have won big with a ticket containing 10 shares. To date, five people have come forward. This means there are still five newly minted multimillionaires out there!" Loto-Québec said in a December 20 press release.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8V\u00e9rifiez vos billets : nous sommes \u00e0 la recherche de 5 multimillionnaires! \ud83d\udea8 D\u00e9tails: https://t.co/Qpgkc6kOU7\u201d— LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) 1671553114
The remaining five winners have up until Christmas to redeem their millions. That's four million dollars each. So, check your tickets, folks and check 'em quick.
The results for the December 16, 2022, Lotto Max draw are as follows: 06 22 25 42 43 45 48 (Bonus 47).
The next Lotto Max jackpot will place on December 20, 2022, and is estimated to be worth $10 million.
