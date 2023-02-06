This Viral Tiktok Unlocks A Hack To Help You Find Your Car In A Crowded Parking Lot
The trick also works if your vehicle gets towed!
A Tiktok is going viral with a hack to help you find your car in a crowded parking lot, or just track it down after it has been towed. The trick, posted by the Museum of Science in Boston, is pretty mind-blowing, and not just because it involves using your head to amplify radio waves.
That's right, it's as simple as holding your key fob on the side of your cranium when hitting the unlock button. But the science behind the hack is what's getting all of the attention.
Self-proclaimed science lover Alex Dainis, who posts on the platform as @alexdainis, unpacks the hack.
"When you're out of range for your car remote to work, you can use your head as an antenna," she says, holding a key fob to one side of her chin and clicking the unlock button. You can hear her car honk in the background.
"Car remotes work by sending out a short-range radio signal," Dainis explains.
"Just like the rest of your body, your head contains a lot of water. When you hold a key fob against your head the electromagnetic waves from your car remote interact with the water molecules in your head," she says.
That, in turn, gets the molecules moving, which creates a wave that extends the range of your car fob's signal.
So far, the video has been viewed over 2M times since February 2 with well over 200K comments appreciating the explanation.
"[It's the] definition of 'use your head'," wrote one commenter.
"Tip: don't use someone else's head without asking," joked another.
Of course, if you're not keen on sending radio signals through your brain juice, even if it's perfectly harmless, you can also use a bottle of water to get the trick to work.
