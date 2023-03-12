A Quebec Woman Went Viral On TikTok After Saving A Trapped Skunk (VIDEO)
People are calling her a "hero."
Skunks are often feared due to their infamous spraying power and pungent odour. However, that didn't stop one Quebec woman from saving a skunk whose head was stuck in a soda can.
Roxane Delaire, who hails from the Outaouais region of Quebec, stopped alongside boulevard Mont-Bleu when she noticed a skunk was in need of some help. It didn't take much time before Delaire hopped out of her car to help the docile animal, and the entire moment was captured on camera.
@meorodel1977
Maman sauve une moufette
Delaire's valiant efforts were filmed by her kids and posted to TikTok. The video has since garnered over a million views and 40,000 likes, and Delaire is now being called a "hero."
At the start of the TikTok, you can see Delaire walking alongside the busy street towards the trapped skunk. After a couple of attempts of getting the Dr. Pepper can off its head, she retreated back to the car for a pair of big yellow gloves.
While her first few tries weren't successful, Delaire managed to get the soda can off the skunk's head after using one hand to hold the skunk down and another to pull the can off.
The comments popped off on TikTok, saying Delaire is "courageous" and is "restoring our faith in humanity."
"You can tell the value of a human by the way they treat animals. This woman has a heart of gold," one person wrote. "The world needs more people like this woman," another comment read.
Way to go, Roxane Delaire!