Amtrak's Montreal To New York Train Is Getting A Major Upgrade (& Should Be Way Faster)
Amtrak plans to breathe new life into its Montreal to New York route with speedier, spacier Airo trains. An upgraded fleet will soon replace older locomotives on the Adirondack line and passengers can expect a slew of fancy new features.
For starters, the the new trains will hurtle down the track at up to 200 km/h, reducing travel times, with "near seamless transition" between power sources and no time-consuming locomotive changes. The current line, which takes at least 10 hours to cover 613 km, is slow compared to similar routes by bus or car.
Airo will also introduce a business class and larger windows, allowing passengers to enjoy panoramic views of the Adirondack Mountains, Lake Champlain and Hudson Valley scenery.
A redesigned café car is brewing up some serious perks, including a self-service option. And when it comes to seating, passengers can expect more space, moveable headrests and dedicated cup holders. Other amenities include touchless restroom controls and improved onboard WiFi.
But it's not just about what's going into the new trains, but what's coming out of them. The upgraded locomotives have higher fuel efficiency and emit 90% fewer "particulate emissions" during diesel operations.
Meanwhile, the Quebec government allocated $1M toward a two-year study on the feasibility of moving customs operations to train stations so passengers no longer have to stop at the U.S. border. It remains to be seen if that could speed up travel to New York even more once the faster trains are introduced in 2026.