A Toronto TikToker's Trap Remix To A Céline Dion Song Has The Internet Going Wild (VIDEO)
"Céline Dior" is getting all kinds of praise on TikTok and Instagram.
Our country is filled with many talented musicians, but one of our biggest pride and joys will forever be Céline Dion. So when a viral Toronto TikToker, @iamtresorr, took Céline's My Heart Will Go On and made a drill beat with it, the internet took notice quickly.
Tresor has been getting all kinds of love on social media for this freestyle, which he named Céline Dior.
At the time of writing this article, Tresor's TikTok had already racked up over 652k views in just two days.
"This Céline song was honestly just another video in a series that I've been doing flipping random songs into drill beats and this so happened to be the one that everyone really paid attention to," Tresor told MTL Blog.
"I'm Jamaican, and Jamaicans are notorious for loving Céline Dion oddly enough so I've been hearing these songs for years and one day it just popped into my head that this would probably be a good flip for a beat."
Thanks to popular demand, a full version of Céline Dior just dropped on September 20 at 3 p.m.
iamTresor - Celine Dior Freestyle www.youtube.com
Now here's to hoping Céline hooks Tresor up with a record deal.