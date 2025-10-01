Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Canadian airline is now giving away free beer, wine & snacks on all its flights

A cold one hits different when you're up in the air. 🍺

A beer on a plane. Right: The wing of an Air Canada plane.

As of September 1, every Air Canada flight now comes with complimentary beer and wine, plus a lineup of Canadian-made snacks.

Arkadij Schell| Dreamstime, Banol2007| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

After a rough summer of delays and cancellations — including a flight attendant strike that stranded hundreds of thousands in August — Air Canada is trying to win back a few smiles from its passengers. The airline just rolled out some new perks for Economy travellers, and yes, they involve free food and drinks.

According to a company press release, as of September 1, every Air Canada flight now comes with complimentary beer and wine, plus a lineup of Canadian-made snacks. Morning flights feature MadeGood Mornings cinnamon bun oat bars, while Toronto–Billy Bishop routes after 10:30 a.m. add Greenhouse Ginger Defence wellness shots to the mix. TWIGZ Craft Pretzels and Leclerc Celebration cookies are sticking around too, giving passengers a taste of homegrown brands at cruising altitude.

The expanded Air Canada Bistro menu also leans into Canadian comfort food, with Summer Fresh hummus and crackers, Quaker maple & brown sugar oatmeal cups, TWIGZ Sour Cream & Onion pretzels, and even Smarties now offered. And for those looking to skip the booze, the carrier has introduced Heineken 0.0, making it the only North American airline to serve a non-alcoholic beer in-flight.

The freebies apply to flights with beverage service operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express (Jazz). Alcohol is still served only to travellers of legal drinking age and subject to availability, but for once, the beer and wine tab is on them.

The announcement also comes as Air Canada touts recent upgrades across the board, from revamped lounges to an expanded in-flight entertainment system. Aeroplan members now even get fast, free Wi-Fi on flights across North America and to sun destinations, thanks to a partnership with Bell.

Still, the airline faces stiff competition. A recent report from AirlineRatings.com ranked WestJet #2 on its list of the world's best hybrid airlines for 2025, beating out global names like Virgin Australia and British Airways. Air Canada also made the cut, but behind its Canadian rival.

Free pretzels and a glass of red might not fix everything, but for passengers boarding this fall, it's at least a small win.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
air canadaairlines in canadacanada news
      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog.

