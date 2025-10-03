Some Canadian travellers will now have to pay a $350 fee to visit the United States

Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

​Cars at the Canada/U.S. land border.
Cars at the Canada/U.S. land border.
Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Travelling to the United States just got (even) more expensive for some people crossing the border.

The U.S. government has introduced a new "visa integrity fee," and it is already in effect for certain travellers from Canada. While many citizens heading south for vacations or shopping won't notice a change, permanent residents and people applying for specific types of visas could be hit with a hefty new cost.

The change comes from legislation passed earlier this year called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Starting October 1, 2025, anyone who needs a non-immigrant visa to the United States must pay an additional US$250, which works out to about CA$350. This is on top of the existing visa application fee of US$185 (around CA$260). For a family of four, that could mean paying more than CA$2,400 in visa costs before booking flights or hotels.

According to U.S. officials, the fee is meant to discourage overstays and encourage compliance with travel rules. In theory, travellers who follow the rules and leave on time could qualify for a refund. The charge is also set to rise each year starting in 2026, with increases tied to inflation.

Who has to pay the new fee?

Not everyone from Canada will be subject to the charge. Canadian citizens who travel for short-term tourism, shopping, or business generally do not need a visa, so the fee does not apply.

But the rules are different for permanent residents of Canada, who almost always require a visa to enter the United States. They, along with Canadians applying for categories like fiancé(e) visas, family immigration visas, or specialized work and diplomatic visas, will now face the extra cost.

What about refunds?

The legislation allows for the possibility of reimbursement, but only under strict conditions. Travellers would need to leave within five days of their visa expiring, unless they extend their stay or change their status.

Because many visas are valid for up to 10 years, it could take a decade before anyone even becomes eligible to request reimbursement. The U.S. Congressional Budget Office has projected that the vast majority of travellers will never be repaid, and that the fee could generate nearly US$28.9 billion in revenue over the next decade.

What Canadian travellers should know

If you are a Canadian citizen travelling for a simple vacation, your trip likely will not be affected. But if you are a permanent resident or applying for a U.S. visa for work, school, or family reasons, you should be prepared for the extra CA$350 charge. Since the process is mandatory and non-refundable in most cases, it is worth double-checking your visa requirements before planning a trip south.

The new fee is only part of the picture. Canada's official travel advisory for the United States, updated in August, warns that Canadians should expect stricter screening at the border.

Travellers may have their devices searched, be asked to prove ties to Canada, or even be detained if entry is refused. Documentation requirements remain strict, and visits longer than 30 days must now be registered with U.S. authorities. With biometric checks also in place at most ports of entry, Canadians should be prepared not just for higher visa costs but also for tougher questioning when they arrive.

This story was inspired by the article "Some Canadians travelling to the US now have to pay a new $350 integrity fee" which was originally published on Narcity

canada newscanada us borderus travel advisoryus and canada travel advisories
Travel

    Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

