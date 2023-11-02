Air Canada Named 2 New Montreal Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
They both got shoutouts for making delectable desserts.
Air Canada's new restaurant rankings have once again proven that food in Montreal is not just on the runway, but taking off in style. The top 10 list saw two Montreal restaurants soaring above the competition, securing spots among the nation's best.
Every year, Air Canada collaborates with a panel of expert food critics, chefs, and industry professionals to rank the best new dining spots nationwide. This competition, "Canada's Best New Restaurants," is a sought-after recognition that benchmarks culinary excellence and innovation in Canada.
Restaurants are judged based on criteria like menu diversity, creativity, use of local ingredients, ambiance, and overall dining experience. With thousands of new restaurants popping up each year, making it onto the list is a remarkable achievement.
Out of this year's 30 finalists, ten emerged as the crème de la crème of the Canadian culinary scene and two Montreal establishments stood out: Bonheur D'Occasion and Le Molière par Mousso. The eateries not only represented the city but also showcased the local breadth and depth of culinary talent.
Leading the pack was Toronto's omakase newcomer Kappo Sato, which clinched the top spot, followed closely by Whistler steakhouse Wild Blue in second place and Victoria's Marilena Café and Raw Bar in third. Other notable mentions from across the country include Rizzo's House of Parm in Fort Erie and Petit Socco in Winnipeg.
If you're ready to try Montreal's winning restaurants, here's where to go and why:
Bonheur d'Occasion
Where: 4001, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason to go: By day, it's a laid-back café, and by night, it turns into a lively restaurant. Away from the main streets, its terrasse offers a calm spot for outdoor dining during warmer months. The menu focuses on fresh, local ingredients, with dishes suitable for sharing. Chef-owner Philippe Gauthier ensures generous portions and is known for his exceptional hospitality. The shrimp is a highlight for many, but the steak with its char siu twist is a close contender for the top dish. The mille-feuille dessert, made with caramelized maple sugar and clover cream, is crafted by renowned pastry chef Victor Adnet. The wine list is varied and budget-friendly. If you're looking to try out the restaurant for less, you can book a three-course meal for $38 from November 3 to 19, as part of MTL à Table.
Le Molière par Mousso
Where: 1560, rue St-Denis
Reason to go: Located in the Latin Quarter, this restaurant is quickly becoming a hotspot for lovers of authentic French cuisine. Chefs Antonin Mousseau-Rivard, Daniel Vézina, and Samuel Sauvé-Lamothe have teamed up to deliver a menu that's both traditional and innovative. The vichyssoise is a crowd pleaser, but don't miss out on the oyster Rockefeller. For mains, the beef tartare with crispy fries is a favourite. Their dessert menu offers a unique twist on doré meunière, with a special siphon sauce. It's not just the food that's drawing people in — the mix of modern and classic ambiance, and the attentive staff, ensure a great dining experience.