12 Montreal Restaurants In The Plateau That Everyone Must Visit At Least Once
A little something for everyone! 😍
Montreal is home to some of the best restaurants in Canada. Whether you're in the mood for Lebanese cuisine, African, Southeast Asian, Italian or Polish food, Montreal has got you covered and then some.
While you'll find some of the most delicious eateries in every corner of the city, the Plateau is easily one of the most culinary diverse boroughs across Montreal. With well-known streets such as Rachel, Mont-Royal, Saint-Denis and Saint Laurent all being home to some of the top restaurants, it's safe to say that the Plateau is the spot to experience Montreal's food scene.
Despite endless options, selecting where to eat in the Plateau is where things can get tough. With an abundance of restaurants to choose from, we've narrowed it down the 12 Montreal restaurants in the Plateau that everyone should try at least once.
Bon appétit!
Tula
Cuisine: Vegan Indian
Where: 5258 boul Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tula first opened its doors in the spring of 2023 and has been thriving ever since. The restaurant specializes in vegan and vegetarian Indian dishes including a vegan butter chicken, vegan mango lassi and an entire vegan thali. Available from Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. guests can enjoy seven thali dishes from five provinces of India, all providing a diverse range of flavours, textures and ingredients in a single sitting.
Euro-Deli Batory
Cuisine: Polish
Where: 115 rue Saint-Viateur O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint Polish spot nestled in Montreal's Mile-End offers some of the most authentic pierogis you'll have in the city. If you're looking for a full-on Polish feast, you can opt for the platter, which includes your choice of pierogi, Polish sausage, stuffed cabbage and a cabbage dish known as Kapusta. Note that if you decide to eat at Euro-Deli, going early is a must since there is very limited seating available inside.
La Panzeria
Cuisine: Italian
Where: 4084 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're on the hunt for a must-try Italian restaurant in the Plateau, La Panzeria has got you covered. From your traditional pastas and pizza to your more creative options, including the octopus sandwich. Made with marinated rapini, fried Mediterranean octopus cured and seasoned in the house, and fresh Apulian burrata topped with our signature sweet mint and lime vinaigrette, this sandwich doesn't disappoint.
Larry's
Cuisine: French
Where: 5201 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming French bistro is renowned for its delectable selection of petite dishes designed for sharing. Despite their modest portions, the cuisine bursts with bold and delightful flavours. Enthusiastic reviewers particularly endorse their petite pancakes, house-made sausages, and velvety scrambled eggs, which redefine the breakfast experience. Larry's also stands out with its beverage offerings, presenting indulgent, velvety lattes.
L'Avenue
Cuisine: Brunch
Where: 3612 rue Notre-Dame O., &922 rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: L'Avenue first opened back in 2022 and is easily one of the well-known brunch spots in Montreal. It's famous for its ample portions and unique decor, including a motorcycle hanging from the ceiling. Visitors flock to this Plateau restaurant for their oversized colourful smoothies, satisfying huevos rancheros, and stacks of fluffy pancakes topped with blueberry coulis.
Café Chez Teta
Cuisine: Lebanese
Where: 227 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to must-try Lebanese restaurants in Montreal, it doesn't get any better than Café Chez Teta. The restaurant makes impeccable hummus and babaganoush as well as a variety of Lebanese pizzas known as manoushé. With a newly introduced terrasse and brand-new Arak cocktails, Café Chez Teta will transport your taste buds to the streets of Beirut.
Drogheria Fine
Cuisine: Italian
Where: 68 rue Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Drogheria Fine is renowned across Montreal for offering its delectable $5 gnocchi. Mhm, an entire takeaway box of gnocchi for only five dollars. The spot is solely known for its gnocchi and jarred sauce. Even with inflation, the Montreal eatery has kept its prices the same, allowing Montrealers and visitors alike to enjoy a delicious and cheap meal.
Ma Poule Mouillée
Cuisine: Portuguese
Where: 969 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For those who love Portuguese chicken, Ma Poule Mouilée is the spot to go to. The Montreal restaurant cooks their chicken over charcoal, offering a taste unlike anywhere else. For a bit of a change, give their poutine a try and make it spicy. Made up of house-cut fries, Sao Jorge cheese, chorizo, chicken and gravy, you will fall in love.
Le Petit Coin Dumpling
Cuisine: Chinese
Where: 1201 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Petit Coin Dumpling is a laid-back restaurant facing the Plateau's iconic Parc La Fontaine. While seating is limited inside, it's always worth the wait on a busier day. Give their pork and shiitake mushroom dumplings as well as the shrimp dumplings made with peanut sauce a try and thank us later. During the warmer months, feel free to take your order to-go and enjoy your dumplings in the park.
Kra Pow
Cuisine: Southeast Asian
Where: 1139A rue Mont-Royal Est
Why You Need To Go: While the Southeast Asian eatery has a new location, Kra Pow is sticking with its favoured dishes including the iconic Beef Krapow, which is a street-food staple made with ground beef, Thai basil, garlic, chilli, and gluten-free sauces. Guests can also enjoy the Sambal Belacan Chicken, which is a Malaysian dish marinated in Kra Pow's special blend of chilli, belacan, garlic, and Thai basil. It is stir-fried then seared and served with toasted ground coconut and fried shallots.
Le Virunga
Cuisine: Sub-Saharan/Pan-African
Where: 851 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Through modern reinterpretations of traditional African recipes, Le Virunga, which is run by Chef Maria and her daughter Zoya, will guide you on a culinary journey through sub-Saharan Africa's distinctive flavour. The dishes, both simple and creative, primarily reflect a deep respect for quality ingredients and, above all, a respect for the art of African cuisine.
La Banquise
Cuisine: Quebecois
Where: 994 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Now, while many might consider La Banquise to be "overhyped" I totally beg to differ. If there is one spot to experience a poutine in Montreal, it's at La Banquise. With countless options to choose from, affordable prices, quirky decor and close proximity to Parc La Fontaine, La Banquise is where it's at and always has been.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.