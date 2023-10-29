A Meal At This New Jean-Talon Market Restaurant Is Like Taking A Trip To The Seaside
A so-fish-ticated spot to dine out.
Jean-Talon Market is a go-to for fresh food in the city. Now, with the addition of Palomar, a combined fishmonger and restaurant, its appeal has only grown stronger.
Chef Constant Mentzas, who previously transformed Old Montreal's Ikanos into Garde Côte, is behind this new spot with a European tapas bar vibe.
Chef Constant Mentzas with a tray of lobster and crab.Courtesy of Palomar.
They offer a range of fish charcuteries like salmon chorizo and swordfish ham, alongside skewers, sausages, ravioli, and soups. There are also ready-to-eat and frozen dishes for takeout. In other words, if seafood is your thing, this place is a must-visit
Palomar blends three concepts: a dedicated fishmonger, a wine shop paired with a delicatessen offering fermented items, homemade sauces, and other condiments, complemented by natural wines and sakes.
Fish and chips at Palomar.Courtesy of Palomar.
The restaurant, which is open from morning to evening, has a 40-seat dining area, a raw bar, and a 30-seat terrasse overlooking the market during the summer.
The morning menu’s breakfast sandwiches with swordfish bacon, homemade fish sausages, bagels with lox, and "chicken’" & waffles made with shrimp pancakes. At lunchtime, sandwiches include Reubens with smoked trout and tuna cheeseburgers. As if that wasn’t enough, charcuterie plates, seafood platters, and lobster roasted in a wood oven are served all day long.
Slices of fish.Courtesy of Palomar.
At night, Palomar turns into a Spanish tapas bar with a sharing dish menu. The menu evolves depending on arrivals at the fishmonger for maximum freshness.
Among everything it offers, Palomar’s pride and joy is a technique for dry-cured fish that was tested and retested during the pandemic, developed by Mentzas so he could preserve his fish for longer. Taking up to 35 days depending on the fish, the process results in soft meat that turns crispy when cooked.
The outdoor patio overlooking Jean Talon Market.Courtesy of Palomar.
“The idea of opening a fish market had been in my head for a while. At the end of the summer of 2022, I came across this magnificent 2,900 square foot space for rent at the Jean-Talon Market, and the adventure began,” Constant Mentzas said in the restaurant’s original release.
Anchored in tradition yet sailing into uncharted culinary waters, Palomar is the fresh wave Jean-Talon Market didn't know it was waiting for.
Palomar
Where: 200 Rue Jean-Talon E
When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week
Why You Need To Go: Any self-respecting seafood lover needs to explore everything this restaurant has to offer for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, whether it’s for quick and fresh snacks and meals or a full-bodied date night.