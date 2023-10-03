Over 100 Montreal Restaurants Are Serving Affordable 3-Course Meals Next Month
There are more MTLàTABLE restaurants to pick from this year.
You know that local bistro you've always wanted to try? Or that swanky downtown diner your friend raves about? From November 3 to 19, Montreal restaurants are calling diners with an irresistible offer. Over 135 eateries, ranging from cozy corner joints to the city’s high-end dining spaces, are ready to serve multi-course meals without the hefty price tag.
MTLàTABLE is making its grand return, championing Montreal’s eclectic food culture. Participating venues have crafted special menus that won't put a dent in your wallet. This year the options are priced neatly at $38, $53, $68, and $83 for a three or four-course feast.
On the $38 menu, there's everything from the authentic pizzas at BEVO Bar + Pizzeria to the zesty vibes at La Toxica Montréal. If you’re looking to spend a bit more, the $53 menu brings you closer to the unique tastes of Café Le Petit Flore and Caribou gourmand, among others.
For those with a slightly larger budget, the $68 menu serves up a world of choice. Places like Chez Victoire and Maggie Oakes are set to impress with their curated offerings. And for those looking to indulge, the $83 list brings to the table establishments like Lawrence and the famed Terrasse William Gray.
"This year, there will be six additional evenings and more participating restaurants in various neighbourhoods," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.
Hungry for more details? Here is the full list of participating restaurants:
$38 Menus
- Aqua E Farina
- Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule
- BEVO Bar + Pizzeria
- Bonheur d'occasion
- Brasseur de Montréal
- Chez Dévi
- East Pan-asiatique
- Fugazzi Pizza
- Il Bazzali
- La Catrina Mile End
- La Catrina Vieux-Port
- La Toxica Montréal
- Le Blind Pig
- Le Tambour du Ste-Cath (Bistro Ste-Cath)
- L'Estaminet
- Restaurant Kyomi
- Restaurant Siam
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Bois-Franc
- Venice MTL Vieux-Montréal
$53 Menus
- Ăn Chơi Plaza
- Antipode
- Archway Verdun
- Artigiani Pizzeria & Cucina
- Babacool
- Bar Tapas Taza Flores
- Bar Waverly
- Bistro Chez Roger
- Bistrot La Fabrique
- Bloom Sushi Quartier Des Spectacles
- Bloom Sushi St-Paul
- Brasserie Bernard
- Brasserie Milton
- Brasserie T! Beau Mont
- Cabotins
- Café Le Petit Flore
- Caribou gourmand
- Cerise Café Buvette
- Côba Sushi
- Darna bistroquet
- Fiorellino (Laurier)
- Fiorellino (Notre-Dame)
- Galaxie Brasserie
- Greasy Spoon
- Joséphine
- La Bêtise
- La Bêtise (Verdun)
- La Cale - pub zéro déchet
- Le Marché Italien Le Richmond
- Le Montréal Casino de Montréal
- Le Rose-Marie
- Le Valois
- Le Virunga
- Les Enfants Terribles (Bernard)
- Les Enfants Terribles (Île-des-Sœurs)
- Les Enfants Terribles Place Ville Marie
- LOV McGill
- Mikado - Laurier
- Osco!
- Palomar
- Le Wine Room par Pamika
- Plein Sud
- Restaurant ChuChai
- Restaurant gaZette Montréal
- Restaurant La Raclette
- Restaurant La Rose des Sables
- Restaurant Mignon (rue Notre-Dame O.)
- Restaurant Mignon (rue St-Paul O.)
- Restaurant Rita
- Restaurant ZinZin
- Rose Ross
- Santos
- Umami
- Ramen & Izakaya
- Vandale
- Vieux-Port Steakhouse
$68 Menus
- Aldea MTL
- Alexandre et fils
- Bagatelle Bistro
- Bistro Tendresse
- Bonaparte
- Brasserie 701
- Chez Lévêque
- Chez Victoire
- Gaspar
- Gaston
- Hang
- Ibérica
- IBERICOS, Taverne à tapas espagnoles
- Jacopo
- Kitchen Galerie
- Kwizinn
- Kyo Bar Japonais
- L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel
- Le Boulevardier
- Le Butterfly
- Le Farsides
- Les Canailles
- Les Cavistes Restaurant Bar à vin
- Maggie Oakes
- Magnolia
- Méchant Boeuf Bar-Brasserie
- Modavie
- Monème
- Monsieur B
- Nikkei MTL
- Pincette - Bar à homard
- Restaurant bar le Kube
- Restaurant Bivouac
- Restaurant de l'ITHQ
- Restaurant H3, JAJA
- Restaurant Kamúy
- Restaurant Le Polisson
- Restaurant Le Square
- Restaurant Leméac
- Restaurant Sauvage
- Restaurant Tbsp.
- Saiko Bistrot Izakaya
- Stanley
- Trattoria Gio
$83 Menus
- Bistro La Franquette
- Chez Delmo
- Garde Manger
- Côte
- Ichigo Ichie Izakaya
- Lawrence
- Lloyd
- Loam Restaurant
- Portus360
- Ratafia
- Renoir
- Restaurant Europea menu spécial présenté par Beaver Hall
- Restaurant La Chronique
- Roseline
- Sabrosa
- Seasalt
- Terrasse William Gray
- Le St-Urbain
MTLàTABLE
When: November 3 to 19, 2023
Where: Participating Montreal restaurants