Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Air Canada Also Won't Let The Quebec Influencer Partiers Get On A Plane Home

Guess there's always the option to drive 60 hours from Cancun to Montreal.

Air Canada Also Won't Let The Quebec Influencer Partiers Get On A Plane Home
John McArthur | Unsplash

After Sunwing cancelled their return flight and Air Transat refused to board them, the group of Quebec influencers that went viral for partying en route to Cancun have another obstacle to face in terms of their journey home: Air Canada is now also refusing to take them.

"With the information we have at this time regarding the events of the Sunwing flight, and to the extent that we can identify the passengers who are part of the group concerned, Air Canada is denying boarding to ensure the safety of other passengers and our crew," said Air Canada in an exclusive statement shared with Narcity on January 5.

"We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have travelled to Cancún and are now trying to return to Canada on our flights. We confirm that they will be denied boarding under our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew, which is our top priority," the airline had explained.

Sunwing told Narcity that it had asked the group to comply with certain conditions upon their return, but not all of them were accepted which is what led them to cancel the initial return flight.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to accept all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," Sunwing said.

Both Sunwing Airlines and Transport Canada announced that they are launching investigations into the incident.

The travellers face fines of up to $5,000 per offence.

In order to return to Montreal by land, the travellers would need to drive north along the Gulf of Mexico and cross through the United States. The trip would take around 61 hours.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Trudeau Went Off On Those Quebec Influencers Who Partied Maskless On A Cancun Flight

"When a gang de sans-desseins decides to leave like Ostrogoths on vacation, it's extremely frustrating."

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Barred from boarding two airlines, subject to an investigation by the Canadian government and now on the receiving end of ridicule by the prime minister of Canada — the group of Quebec influencers reportedly shown on video partying maskless on a private Sunwing flight to Cancun might not be having the relaxing week they thought would.

Justin Trudeau weighed in on the incident in a press conference on Wednesday. He said it was "unacceptable that people are putting at risk, not just other passengers, not just airline workers, but their fellow citizens."

Keep Reading Show less

Air Transat Won't Let Quebec Influencers Who Partied On Cancun Flight Come Back With Them

Maybe they can hire a party bus to get back home?

Richair | Dreamstime

A group of partying Quebec influencers that were on a private Sunwing flight to Cancun are having a hard time getting back it seems. After Sunwing cancelled their return flight, another Canadian airline, Air Transat, has also refused to put them on a flight back to the province.

"We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have traveled to Cancun and are now attempting to return to Canada on our flights," the airline said in a tweet. "We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority."

Keep Reading Show less

Maskless Quebecers Shown Partying On A Sunwing Flight To Cancun Risk Thousands In Fines

They also had their return flight cancelled.

Ivan Cholakov | Dreamstime

A group of Quebecers shown on video having a largely maskless party aboard a private Sunwing flight to Cancun risk fines of up to $5,000 per offence if they're found to have committed them, Transport Canada has warned.

The Journal de Montréal first reported on the video of the group, which the publication identified as including influencers and dating reality show stars. The video has since been deleted, but the Journal said it showed individuals dancing, smoking and drinking personal supplies of alcohol aboard the December 30 flight.

Keep Reading Show less

Air Canada's CEO Was Invited To Parliament To Talk About The Importance Of Speaking French

In November he boasted about living in Montreal without speaking French.

Google Maps

In a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Official Languages on Wednesday, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau was unanimously invited to share his thoughts on the importance of speaking French.

Conservative Quebec MP Joël Godin first presented the motion to invite Rousseau to speak to the committee at a two-hour meeting "on the place and importance of official languages" at the airline.

Keep Reading Show less