Air Canada Also Won't Let The Quebec Influencer Partiers Get On A Plane Home
Guess there's always the option to drive 60 hours from Cancun to Montreal.
After Sunwing cancelled their return flight and Air Transat refused to board them, the group of Quebec influencers that went viral for partying en route to Cancun have another obstacle to face in terms of their journey home: Air Canada is now also refusing to take them.
"With the information we have at this time regarding the events of the Sunwing flight, and to the extent that we can identify the passengers who are part of the group concerned, Air Canada is denying boarding to ensure the safety of other passengers and our crew," said Air Canada in an exclusive statement shared with Narcity on January 5.
"We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have travelled to Cancún and are now trying to return to Canada on our flights. We confirm that they will be denied boarding under our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew, which is our top priority," the airline had explained.
Sunwing told Narcity that it had asked the group to comply with certain conditions upon their return, but not all of them were accepted which is what led them to cancel the initial return flight.
"As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group's refusal to accept all of the conditions of carriage, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight," Sunwing said.
Both Sunwing Airlines and Transport Canada announced that they are launching investigations into the incident.
The travellers face fines of up to $5,000 per offence.
In order to return to Montreal by land, the travellers would need to drive north along the Gulf of Mexico and cross through the United States. The trip would take around 61 hours.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Maskless Quebecers Shown Partying On A Sunwing Flight To ... ›
- Air Transat Won't Let Quebec Influencers Who Partied On Cancun ... ›