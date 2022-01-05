Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Maskless Quebecers Shown Partying On A Sunwing Flight To Cancun Risk Thousands In Fines

They also had their return flight cancelled.

Maskless Quebecers Shown Partying On A Sunwing Flight To Cancun Risk Thousands In Fines
Ivan Cholakov | Dreamstime

A group of Quebecers shown on video having a largely maskless party aboard a private Sunwing flight to Cancun risk fines of up to $5,000 per offence if they're found to have committed them, Transport Canada has warned.

The Journal de Montréal first reported on the video of the group, which the publication identified as including influencers and dating reality show stars. The video has since been deleted, but the Journal said it showed individuals dancing, smoking and drinking personal supplies of alcohol aboard the December 30 flight.

James William Awad, the individual who CTV reports as having set up the flight, told the outlet that Sunwing "wanted [the group] to party."

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday, January 4 that officials were investigating the incident. Sunwing Airlines told Narcity Québec that it was launching its own investigation and had cancelled the group's return flight from Cancun.

In a joint statement, Minister Alghabra, health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and public safety Minister Marco Mendicino said they were taking the incident, and alleged COVID-19 rule violations in particular, "very seriously."

"The health and safety of on-board personnel as well as passengers during a flight is a top priority," they said, adding that Transport Canada is in contact with Sunwing.

"Should the department determine that non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations and requirements has occurred, fines of up to $5,000 per offence could be issued to passengers."

The ministers also warned that fines for "providing false information to a Government of Canada official upon entry to Canada" could go up to $750,000. Travellers found guilty of "endangering the lives of others and causing harm," meanwhile, could be fined up to $1 million.

Canada still asks Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Air Transat Won't Let Quebec Influencers Who Partied On Cancun Flight Come Back With Them

Maybe they can hire a party bus to get back home?

Richair | Dreamstime

A group of partying Quebec influencers that were on a private Sunwing flight to Cancun are having a hard time getting back it seems. After Sunwing cancelled their return flight, another Canadian airline, Air Transat, has also refused to put them on a flight back to the province.

"We are aware of the situation regarding disruptive passengers who have traveled to Cancun and are now attempting to return to Canada on our flights," the airline said in a tweet. "We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Is Officially Advising Against Non-Essential Travel Outside The Country Right Now

"If you do not have to travel internationally, please do not."

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

The government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel in light of the threat posed by the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant.

"We are asking Canadians to be cautious heading into the holiday season," federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said at a Wednesday press conference.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Fully Vaxxed Air Travellers Could Face 2 Days In Quarantine After They Get To Canada

They have to quarantine while waiting for the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 test.

Andre Nantel | Dreamstime, Kenpho | Dreamstime

You might want some non-perishable food items in your cupboard before you go on vacation outside Canada. The government is rolling out new travel rules, including universal on-arrival COVID-19 testing for air travellers coming to Canada from places other than the United States.

Fully-vaccinated air travellers who undergo on-arrival testing will then have to quarantine until they get their test results. According to information Health Canada shared with MTL Blog, that could take between 24 and 48 hours.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Updated Border Rules & Is Bringing Back Quarantine For Some Fully-Vaxxed Travellers

Fully-vaxxed travellers coming from anywhere but the U.S. will have to test on arrival and wait for their results in quarantine.

Ducdao | Dreamstime

The government announced Tuesday that it's updating Canada's border rules in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled a "variant of concern."

The update includes the introduction of arrival testing for all fully-vaccinated travellers coming by air from places other than the United States and a mandatory quarantine for these travellers until they get their results.

Keep Reading Show less