Maskless Quebecers Shown Partying On A Sunwing Flight To Cancun Risk Thousands In Fines
They also had their return flight cancelled.
A group of Quebecers shown on video having a largely maskless party aboard a private Sunwing flight to Cancun risk fines of up to $5,000 per offence if they're found to have committed them, Transport Canada has warned.
The Journal de Montréal first reported on the video of the group, which the publication identified as including influencers and dating reality show stars. The video has since been deleted, but the Journal said it showed individuals dancing, smoking and drinking personal supplies of alcohol aboard the December 30 flight.
James William Awad, the individual who CTV reports as having set up the flight, told the outlet that Sunwing "wanted [the group] to party."
I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behavior on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter. We must take the risks of COVID seriously!— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1641312896
Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday, January 4 that officials were investigating the incident. Sunwing Airlines told Narcity Québec that it was launching its own investigation and had cancelled the group's return flight from Cancun.
In a joint statement, Minister Alghabra, health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and public safety Minister Marco Mendicino said they were taking the incident, and alleged COVID-19 rule violations in particular, "very seriously."
"The health and safety of on-board personnel as well as passengers during a flight is a top priority," they said, adding that Transport Canada is in contact with Sunwing.
"Should the department determine that non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations and requirements has occurred, fines of up to $5,000 per offence could be issued to passengers."
The ministers also warned that fines for "providing false information to a Government of Canada official upon entry to Canada" could go up to $750,000. Travellers found guilty of "endangering the lives of others and causing harm," meanwhile, could be fined up to $1 million.
Canada still asks Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel.
