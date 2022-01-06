Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

9 Hilarious TikToks About The Infamous Sunwing Party Flight

The content creators in our province got to WORK. 🎬

9 Hilarious TikToks About The Infamous Sunwing Party Flight
@zozoduval | Instagram, @nir_guzinski | Instagram

Whenever an event goes viral on the internet, it's only natural that all kinds of TikToks be made about it. And that's exactly what happened with the Sunwing party flight filled with Quebec influencers.

Between the flight full of alcohol bottles and vapes, the media frenzy, multiple airlines banning them, the content creators in our province got to work — and pure gold is what came as a result.

While most videos showing the group partying on the plane have been deleted from social networks, here's a little glimpse at what the flight resembled.

@profilaagence

La nouvelle nous inspire à faire des tiktoks 😂 #quebec #influenceurs #sunwing #cancun #od #odscoop #montreal #mtl

One TikToker managed to get a screenshot of the party plane in action and ridiculed the whole fiasco, making sure to include Justin Trudeau's callout of the group.

@edieunaa

Ma TL me faisait trop rire je devais partager ici! #greenscreenvideo #mtltiktok #quebectiktok #influenceurquebec #quebecfyp #twittermontreal


"Zozo Duval" made an iconic video pretending to act like one of the influencers who were on the flight. Assuming they must all have been Geminis, the character says "yes I was on the plane, ... but that was my other personality who was there."


@zozoduval

C’est vraiment choquasse comme histoire!!! 🥰 #quebec #tiktokquebec

Quebec TikToker Alexis Dumais had the same energy, acting as Isabelle Labrecque, a TV personality from L’île de l’amour, who claimed her and her friends Anna-Maëlle Laprise and Sandrine Seguin were all "sleeping" on the flight.

@alexissdumais

stay strong 😪😪 lol #tiktokquebec #fyp


And they weren't the only one who decided to imitate her, calling out the fact that there were stories posted of them dancing on the flight, which didn't look too much like sleeping.

@idc.andy

« on dormait » #fyp #foryou #pourtoi #quebec #influenceurs #sunwing

« on dormait » #fyp #foryou #pourtoi #quebec #influenceurs #sunwing

In this TikTok, Montreal comedian and actor Nir Guzinski speculates what an "influencer" even means...

@nirguzinski

OHH THE SHAME! 🤦🏻‍♂️ #comedy #sketchcomedy #quebec #franglais #influencers #influenceurs #sunwing #vacation #foolish #montreal #tabarnak #lockdown


In case you were also wondering, this video provides one possible definition to the question, or at least to what a "Quebec influencer" apparently entails.

@olilebel8

Vivre le Québec⚜️ #fyp #quebec #influencer #avion #sunwing #covid #drunk


After Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada have all banned the partiers from flying back with their airlines, people are wondering if the group is going to have to walk home.
@ocea2xne

Quebec influencers be like 🤣 #tulum #drama #healthywalk #tiktokquebec #quebec #qc #montreal #covid #party #travel

I think it's safe to say this TikTok sound could explain what's on many of the influencers' minds right now.

@katietheglobetrotter

This sound though 🤣🤣🤣 #quebec #tulum #tiktokquebec


All jokes aside, Transport Canada has warned that the individuals on the Sunwing party flight risk fines of up to $5,000 per offence if they're found to have committed them, which I'm sure they're not laughing about.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

The Sunwing Party Flight Organizer Put Out A Message & Says He Learned From The Experience

James William Awad said he understands why people are upset.

@111privateclub | Instagram

James William Awad, otherwise known as @senior on Instagram, who operates 111 Private Club, the infamous group that organized the Quebec influencers' Sunwing party flight, released a public statement about the whole fiasco on Thursday morning.

His statement begins thanking everyone for their patience, stating "I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation. As someone who enjoys bringing people together, I committed to hosting a private and safe event in Cancun with my group from the 111 private club."

Keep Reading Show less

La Belle Et La Boeuf Is Advertising A Joke 'Influencer Burger' & It Looks Like Regret

It comes complete with "gros jambon, gros piment, gros sans dessein" and "gros Ostrogoth."

La Belle et La Boeuf - Burger Bar | Facebook

Those Quebec influencers now apparently scrambling to get out of Mexico have captured the minds, bitter hearts and now, even stomachs of their fellow citizens. On Wednesday, local burger chain La Belle et La Boeuf capitalized on the cultural frenzy ignited by that fateful flight to Cancun by jokingly advertising a fake new "Influencer Burger Tulum" complete with "gros jambon, gros piment, gros sans dessein" and "gros Ostrogoth."

In French, if you don't know, a "gros jambon" can mean a "big idiot." As can "gros piment."

Keep Reading Show less

The Quebec Gov't Responded To The Vaseline Trick To Fake Negative COVID-19 Tests

Some of the infamous Quebec influencers allegedly planned to use Vaseline to falsify their test results.

Mufid Majnun | Unsplash, Abdul Razak Abdul Latif | Dreamstime

In the last few days, various Quebecers have been making headlines after partying on a Sunwing flight to Mexico this December 30 during a trip organized by the 111 Private Club.

According to alleged leaked chats between the group shared on popular Instagram accounts like @od_scoop, some of the travellers were planning to use a Vaseline trick to falsify their COVID-19 test results.

Keep Reading Show less

The Infamous Sunwing Party Flight's Organizer & Some Passengers Responded On Social Media

Quebecers who were on board are speaking out and sharing their sides of the story.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @diaryofisabelle | Instagram

From TMZ To Trudeau, everyone seems to be talking about the infamous Sunwing party flight to Cancun that turned a group of Quebec influencers into the subjects of a Transport Canada investigation, as passengers face fines of up to $5,000 and a precarious journey home (Sunwing cancelled their return flight and two other airlines are refusing to take them).

Now, the flight's organizer, as well as some of the passengers, are speaking out about the incident on social media.

Keep Reading Show less