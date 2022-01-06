9 Hilarious TikToks About The Infamous Sunwing Party Flight
The content creators in our province got to WORK. 🎬
Whenever an event goes viral on the internet, it's only natural that all kinds of TikToks be made about it. And that's exactly what happened with the Sunwing party flight filled with Quebec influencers.
Between the flight full of alcohol bottles and vapes, the media frenzy, multiple airlines banning them, the content creators in our province got to work — and pure gold is what came as a result.
While most videos showing the group partying on the plane have been deleted from social networks, here's a little glimpse at what the flight resembled.
One TikToker managed to get a screenshot of the party plane in action and ridiculed the whole fiasco, making sure to include Justin Trudeau's callout of the group.
"Zozo Duval" made an iconic video pretending to act like one of the influencers who were on the flight. Assuming they must all have been Geminis, the character says "yes I was on the plane, ... but that was my other personality who was there."
Quebec TikToker Alexis Dumais had the same energy, acting as Isabelle Labrecque, a TV personality from L’île de l’amour, who claimed her and her friends Anna-Maëlle Laprise and Sandrine Seguin were all "sleeping" on the flight.
And they weren't the only one who decided to imitate her, calling out the fact that there were stories posted of them dancing on the flight, which didn't look too much like sleeping.
In this TikTok, Montreal comedian and actor Nir Guzinski speculates what an "influencer" even means...
In case you were also wondering, this video provides one possible definition to the question, or at least to what a "Quebec influencer" apparently entails.
After Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada have all banned the partiers from flying back with their airlines, people are wondering if the group is going to have to walk home.
I think it's safe to say this TikTok sound could explain what's on many of the influencers' minds right now.
All jokes aside, Transport Canada has warned that the individuals on the Sunwing party flight risk fines of up to $5,000 per offence if they're found to have committed them, which I'm sure they're not laughing about.