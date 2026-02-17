Heading to Montreal airport? Here's why your GPS might send you to the wrong address
A Google Maps glitch is causing confusion.
If you're planning to catch a flight from Montreal-Trudeau Airport (YUL) anytime soon, you might want to double-check where your GPS is actually taking you — unless you're cool with parking between two jumbo jets.
Google Maps has a bit of a navigation problem when it comes to Montreal's airport. While the app will technically get you to YUL, it might not drop you off where you actually need to be: the terminal.
Instead, travellers using Google Maps have been finding themselves directed toward the airport's tarmac rather than the departure and arrival zones. Not exactly ideal when you're rushing to catch a flight.
The airport knows about the glitch
As per their Monday Instagram post, Montreal-Trudeau Airport is aware of the issue and is actively working with Google to fix it. In the meantime, they're recommending travellers use the airport's official address instead: 975 Roméo-Vachon Boulevard.
YUL's Instagram story from Monday February 16.@yulaeroport | Instagram
Plugging that into your GPS should get you to the right spot without any detours through restricted airport zones.
Waze and Apple Maps are fine
The good news? If you're using Waze or Apple Maps, you should be all set. Both of those navigation apps are correctly routing drivers to the terminal area without any issues.
Getting to YUL is already complicated enough
This GPS hiccup comes at a time when navigating around Montreal-Trudeau is already more challenging than usual. Several central parking lots remain closed, and ongoing construction projects — including work related to the REM light rail system — have made traffic around the airport pretty congested.
So if you're heading to YUL soon, give yourself extra time, use the official airport address, and maybe consider switching to Waze or Apple Maps if Google's your usual go-to.
This story was adapted from the article "Aéroport Montréal-Trudeau : Ton GPS risque de te mener à la mauvaise adresse" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.