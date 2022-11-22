Apple Canada's Black Friday Deals Are Out & You Can Get Up To $350 Back In Gift Cards
Buy a gift for someone on your list and get one from the store in return. 💻📱🎧
Black Friday is bringing some white-hot sales to Montreal this year, among them deep discounts from Apple. The tech giant's four-day sale kicks off on November 25, so there's incentive to buy your next phone, laptop, or smartwatch during the window.
Apple is giving gift cards worth $70, $105 and $350 with eligible purchases made in-store or online. The cards can be used toward a future purchase, but not during the initial buy.
A laptop purchase rewards the highest gift card amount. So, you can get up to a $350 Apple Gift Card when you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac.
If you're more in need of accessories, a purchase of AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen) with Lightning Charging Case or AirPods Max comes with a $105 Apple gift card.
The $70 gift card accompanies the purchase of an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE. Same goes for the purchase of an Apple Watch SE or an iPad Air, iPad (9th gen) or iPad mini.
Other items, like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd gen) or MagSafe Duo Charger also fall into the $70 gift card range. Headphones like the Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex are also included in the deal.
If you were on the fence about gifting any of the eligible Apple items to someone on your holiday list, that extra kick-back for yourself might be all the encouragement you need.