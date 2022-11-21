Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday Deals Are Out & You Can Save Big On Tech
Discounts span Apple, Samsung and Bose, among others. ⌚📱🎧
Amazon Canada is following up its Black Friday deals with a two-day Cyber Monday event. From November 26 to 28, shoppers can get their hands on high-end tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose and Canon for extra cheap. Popular skincare items from L'Oréal and Garnier will also be up for grabs, along with a sale on Roots backpacks and some Lacoste apparel.
Buyers looking for handmade products from Canadian women-owned and family-focused businesses can get special deals from the retailer's small business sellers too.
For those still struggling to find the right inspiration for ways to spoil the people on their holiday list, Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides are now out with bow-ready buys from Amazon-exclusive collections. Many have been handpicked by influencers like Vanessa Giuliani, Olivia Freda, Charly Goss, Chantel Carreira, Melissa Viggiani, Dominique Baker and Renee Grennon.
Some of the biggest Cyber Monday discounts include:
- Up to 45% off on select Samsung earbuds, smart watches, TVs, and phones
- Up to 30% off on Apple Watch Series 7
- Up to 60% off on photography equipment from Samyang, Rokinon and Manfrotto
- Up to 35% on select headphones and speakers from Bose
- Up to 30% off on select Amazon Basics supplies
- Up to 60% off on select printers from Canon
- Up to 30% off on L’Oréal Paris and Garnier skincare
- Up to 30% off on select backpacks from Roots
- Up to 30% off on select Lacoste and Hanes apparel
- Up to 30% off on select men’s and women’s fashion brands
Small business deals include :
- Up to 39% off on select BabyBibi books for babies and toddlers
- Up to 53% off on select Cuisiland kitchen products
- Up to 20% on select mirrors from Upland Oaks
- Up to 27% on select floaties from Float-Eh
- Up to 20% off on select Calhoun Canada NHL apparel