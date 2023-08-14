T&T Montreal Is Hosting An Asian Night Market With Street Food & Live Performances
There will be 90+ dishes on offer.
The bustle of an Asian night market will soon meet the comforting familiarity of a well-loved supermarket. T&T Supermarket, Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, is joining forces with Marché de Nuit Asiatique for an extraordinary edition that's set to spice up Montreal's summer nights.
As the sun sets, from August 17 to 20, the sky around T&T will light up with festive lanterns while the air sizzles with the irresistible aroma of over 100 dishes from 30 restaurants and stalls, promising a feast of Asian cuisine, from succulent skewers to fluffy dumplings and refreshing bubble teas.
"The best part is, when you discover a food you love, you can walk right over to a T&T aisle and buy the ingredients to recreate that in your own kitchen," said T&T CEO Tina Lee.
Craft stalls showcasing unique artisan creations and live music performances will contribute to an immersive atmosphere, echoing the spirit and rhythm of traditional Asian markets.
Mix-a-bol Ham Chai, Hungry Diana, and Skew Krew will be offering a delightful range of dishes that transport you straight to the bustling streets of Asia. For those with a sweet tooth, Miss Croffle, Golden Lotus, and Zoe Dessert are bound to be the highlights. Beverage enthusiasts should make a beeline for Yifang Fruit Tea and OCHA, while Poke Bento and Restaurant Gohan promise a fresh and flavourful take on Asian classics.
But it's not just about the food. The event is also home to unique vendors like No.76 Accessory Boutique, Sweet Stationery Shop, and Dano. If you're seeking some relaxation, Clinique YuanQi will be on-site, offering wellness services.
"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with T&T and bring an extraordinary night market experience to Montréal. This partnership allows us to showcase the rich diversity of Asian culture," said Marché de Nuit Asiatique founder Yifang Eva Hu.
Parking during the event will be free, which ensures that visitors can focus solely on the rich culinary and cultural experiences awaiting them. It's an opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious summer evening outdoors before the weather takes a colder turn.
So, save the date, bring your appetite, and gear up for a market that transports Asia to your doorstep, and perhaps, even the secrets of its cuisine to your kitchen.
After the four-day feast at T&T, the festivities will continue with Marché de Nuit Asiatique in Montreal's Chinatown from August 24 to 27. That means Montrealers can enjoy a prolonged taste of Asia's enchanting night market atmosphere at Parc Sakura and Place Sun-Yat-Se.
T&T x Marché de Nuit Asiatique
When: August 17 to August 20; Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 300, ave. Sainte-Croix, Saint-Laurent, QC
Does Montreal have T&T?
In 2022, Montreal welcomed T&T Supermarket, marking it not only a first for the city but also the largest T&T store in Canada. Located at 300, ave Sainte Croix, the expansive supermarket offers a wide variety of products that cater to diverse culinary preferences.
For those coming from downtown Montreal, the route is simple. By metro, one can take the Orange line to the Du Collège station. From there, it's a short walk to Sainte Croix Avenue. For those driving, the supermarket is conveniently positioned near the intersection of Highways 15 and 40, making it easily accessible.
How big is the T&T store in Montreal?
Montreal's T&T Supermarket sprawls across an impressive 6,500 square metres. Beyond just size, its range of offerings is equally vast. The store is an emporium of food choices, from everyday essentials to more specialised finds. Fresh fruits and vegetables are aplenty, including exclusive melons from Asia. Shoppers will be delighted to find ready-made rare fruit baskets, handpicked and recommended by T&T CEO, Tina Lee.
For seafood lovers, the store boasts a comprehensive collection, from live lobsters, clams, and geoduck to an array of fresh and frozen fish. If that doesn't whet your appetite, the selection of thinly sliced meats for hot pot or phò surely will.
A particular highlight of the supermarket is its snack aisle, boasting unique chips in flavours like scallops, salted egg yolk, and wasabi. Freshly baked goodies await in the bakery, and for those who crave instant gratification, the hot food stations offer "daily freshly made Asian cuisine," featuring dishes like spicy mapo tofu, sweet and sour pork, and Sichuan-style fish fillet.
What does T&T Supermarket stand for?
Vancouver first saw the establishment of T&T Supermarket by Cindy and Jack Lee in 1993, a venture driven by the noticeable lack of Asian products in Canadian grocery aisles. The naming of the supermarket, "T&T", pays homage to their daughters, Tina and Tiffany.
Cindy Lee, embracing both her love for retail and her role as a mother, integrated kitchens and bakeries into the store format. The move was aimed at easing the daily burden of families by providing readily available meals.
Since then, T&T Supermarket has grown beyond its Vancouver beginnings. It stands as the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with 31 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The grocery chain is now led by Tina Lee, who holds the position of CEO.
Who owns T&T?
T&T Supermarket has operated under the umbrella of Loblaw Companies Limited since 2009. The Lee family retained substantial equity, with Cindy Lee retaining her role as CEO until 2014 when her daughter Tina took over the role.
What's special about the T&T Supermarket in Montreal?
Setting the Montreal T&T Supermarket location apart is it's the only one in Canada authorized to sell alcohol, offering patrons an exclusive range of imported Asian beers and wines, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
Their private label also shines with 400 distinct items, spanning food items like scallion pancakes and dumplings to essential pantry items like sauces and noodles. The store offers a niche collection of health, beauty products, and cosmetics, renowned in Asia. In fact, there are over 20,000 products stocked at the grocery store.