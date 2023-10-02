A&W Canada Is Rolling Out New Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwiches
They're first new permanent menu items in five years.
A&W Canada, known for classics like the Teen Burger and crave-worthy onion rings, is frying up some new menu items. After taking a break from permanent additions since 2018, the fast-food giant is placing its bets on chicken — specifically, crunchy chicken.
The lineup includes three new sandwiches. The Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher with spicy Nashville glaze, Chubby mayo, sweet bread and butter pickles. The Chubby Chicken Cruncher with Chubby mayo and crisp whole-leaf lettuce. And the BLT Chicken Cruncher with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Before their nationwide launch on October 2, the sandwiches had a trial phase in select locations, and feedback reportedly centered around the substantial size of the crispy chicken serving. Each chicken patty weighs about five ounces, promising more of a mouthful, than just a bite.
Over the past year, A&W Canada has teased customers with a slew of limited-time offerings. The Spicy Dill Pickle Burger was a tangy temptation, albeit for a short period. The launch of flavoured frozen lemonades and root-beer-infused slushies also quenched the thirst for novelty. The transient items captured attention and curiosity, proving that A&W isn't shy about shaking things up.
In a departure from limited-time offerings, however, the introduction of the Chicken Crunchers signals a belief in the potential longevity and success of these items. Fried chicken sandwiches, in general, have seen a surging demand worldwide, becoming a cultural phenomenon in some parts. With fierce competition and viral "chicken wars" dominating the North American fast-food scene, rolling three crunchy chicken variants, A&W Canada is bringing its own unique twist to the table.
As the days grow colder, Canadians now have a trio of reasons to warm up to A&W outlets. Whether it’s the spicy kick of the Nashville glaze or the classic comfort of bacon and lettuce, those looking for a hearty meal might find the Chicken Crunchers fit the bill.