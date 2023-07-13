I Tried 4 Fast Food Poutines & One Was The Clear Winner
Nothing beats the real deal though!
Cheese, fries and gravy. A simple trio that when combined creates the classic, mouthwatering dish we all know and love as poutine. Now, grabbing the iconic Quebec meal at one of Montreal's must-try spots is how to really do poutine right. But sometimes, a poutine from one of the big fast-food chains just has to do.
So could a quickie from your fave drive-thru chain approach the poutine calibre of the real deal dishes that you'd find at Montreal restaurants such as La Banquise, Chez Claudette and Decarie Hot Dog? That's what I wanted to find out.
I put four chains to the test — McDonald's, Harvey's, A&W and Wendy's — to find out which had the most respectable dish. And when the last curd had squeaked and the last dribble of gravy wiped aside, it was clear that one fast food spot was easily the standout.
The criteria were simple: cheese quality and quantity, a good French fry with just the right amount of crispiness on the outside and steaminess on the inside, and a thick but not too thick gravy that also packed a flavourful punch.
So, which fast food spot in Montreal does poutine the most justice? Let's dive in.
McDonald's - WORST
A poutine from McDonald's.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I love me a classic McDonald's meal. Give me a 10-piece nugget trio with a Sprite and I am the happiest person in the world. Now, while McD's nugget game is pretty strong, I wondered how well they do when it comes to Quebec's classic dish.
I'd never had a poutine from McDonald's before and it's safe to say I never will again after this. While McDonald's French fries have the potential to do well among cheese and gravy, it was clear this dish was set to fail from the get-go. As I opened the poutine, it looked somewhat promising, with a decent amount of cheese on the top, and a good scoop of gravy.
Well, the generous layer of cheese and good scoop of gravy didn't manage to make it's way anywhere other than on top of a bed of dry French fries. The sauce didn't seep through, leaving the bottom half of the bowl as dry as a bone. It also made it hard to melt any of the cheese, so you were stuck with a cold, dry and flavourless dish that can best be described as a very sad poutine.
Score: 1/5
Wendy's - GOOD
A poutine from Wendy's.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Wendy's poutine did not seem at all promising at first glance. The French fries looked stale and the gravy seemed to be much too thick, but the flavour was definitely there. After taking a few bites, the cheese was easily the standout among the three ingredients, offering up a decent texture and a few much-appreciated squeaks. As for the fries, they could have definitely been crispier, but still got the job done and held up relatively well in what can only be described as a coagulated gravy.
Despite its thickness, the sauce packed a nice punch and blended well with the Fries and cheese. Nevertheless, I'd consider this poutine only an "okay" choice, good, even — if I am being generous.
3/5
Harvey's - GOOD
A poutine from Harvey's.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Harvey's is easily my go-to for onion rings and I'll die on this hill. But, it turns out their poutine is also hella good. The poutine looked delicious and I was eager to dive in after opening up the box. I was pleasantly surprised by the cheese quality and quantity and a well-balanced ratio between all three ingredients. The gravy was also my favourite consistency and had that iconic richness and flavour I was looking for. Y'know, just the right level of velvety-like sauce with hints of salt, pepper, and loads of other herbs and spices.
As for the French fries, this is where things took a turn. Although the fries were crispy on the outside and steamy on the inside, Harvey's leaves the skins on some of its potatoes, which offered a strange aftertaste that took away from the meal.
Score: 3/5
A&W - WINNER
A poutine from A&W
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
This was my first time diving into an A&W poutine and it definitely surprised me in the best way possible. The French fries were just the right amount of crispy and held up very well among all of the gravy. I mean, who likes soggy French fries, right? The gravy was also extraordinary. It was rich and flavourful with a deep savoury flavour and coated the fries just right.
As for the cheese, there was lots of it and it didn't disappoint. The cheese was the perfect texture and even had a squeakiness to it that made you think you were eating curds from Quebec's best fromagerie. I was actually worried that the amount of cheese would overpower the dish, but the ratio of each individual ingredient worked wonderfully, making A&W's the top contender when it comes to fast food poutines and one I'll certainly be trying again.
Score: 4/5