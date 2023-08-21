A&W Launched A New Spicy Dill Pickle Burger & Honestly, It Needs More Pickles
No big dill. 🥒
A&W Canada's new Spicy Dill Pickle Burger promises a zesty bite, but we've got a pickle to pick with its toppings. The restaurant launched the brand new menu item on August 21 and pickle lovers are expected to really love this one. But while A&W makes a solid poutine, it seems their burger game could use a bit of an upgrade, especially when it comes to the new release.
The fast food joint dropped its Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger at participating locations across Canada for a limited time, and it's even got a bit of a spicy kick. So, what is exactly in the new Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger?
Well, it's your classic Mama Burger with a beef patty, pickles, onions, real cheddar cheese and a creamy and spicy dill aioli packed between a sesame bun. A&W describes the burger as a "tangy, saucy and spicy new take on the classic Mama Burger," and while it's definitely a new take, it isn't quite tangy, saucy or spicy enough.
The new Spicy Dill Pickle Burger from A&W.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
For starters, the promo pic of the new Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger looks absolutely nothing like what you actually get in the restaurant. Now, while promo pics almost always look better than the real deal… you can't entice buyers with gobs of sauce dripping on the sides and pickles galore online and then serve up a sad and soulless version in real life.
The burger didn't taste bad by any means, but it also didn't live up to the hype of A&W's mouthwatering description. The bun was nicely toasted and the beef pattie was juicy and flavourful and still hot enough for the cheddar cheese to melt every so slightly. But as for the pickle? The burger's name does not match its pickly contents.
The new Spicy Dill Pickle Burger from A&W.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The burger had three slices of onions and three sliced pickles on the bottom, which is the absolute average number of pickles you'd get from any burger at a fast food joint. So, for a pickle burger, this menu item definitely lacked another much-needed extra slice or two. Fortunately, the moments I did get a bite of pickle, it offered up that crunch every pickle lover craves. It's just a crunch in every bite would've been so much better.
As for the creamy and spicy dill aioli, the burger lacked adequate sauce for you to really get a taste of the dill. Although there was a subtle kick, leaving you with an enjoyable spicy aftertaste, the burger could have benefited from more sauce. I mean, the promo photo is practically swimming in dill aioli.
Between the juiciness of the patty, the crunch of the pickles and the creaminess of the cheese and aioli, the new A&W Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger has potential. However, it missed the mark on the pickles and sauce, the two distinguishable ingredients that are meant to make this burger special.
Though I was left disappointed on the pickle and sauce front, the burger's overall taste was similar to that of a McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese with a hint of spiciness, and when washed down with A&W's iconic root beer made for a decent meal. For those who really like pickles, however, you probably won't be as chuffed when biting into this limited edition Mama Burger.
A&W Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger
Cost: $5.99 + tax
Where: At participating A&W's across Canada for a limited time