I Tried The New A&W Canada Chicken Sandwiches & These 2 Were Easily The Tastiest
Crunchy, spicy and tangy.
On October 2, A&W Canada launched three new permanent sandwiches to its menu — a first in over five years! The lineup of new A&W sandwiches includes the Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher, the Chubby Chicken Cruncher and the BLT Chicken Cruncher.
Each chicken patty weighs about five ounces, making it clear that you get your money's worth. The fast food chain has been testing out new menu items all year round with additions such as the Spicy Dill Pickle Burger, flavoured frozen lemonades, and of course the root-beer-infused slushies. While a few may have felt flat, it's safe to say A&W really hit the nail on the head this time.
I decided to try out the new chicken sandwiches at A&W and was thoroughly impressed with all three. However, the Nashville Hot Chicken and the Chubby Chicken were easily my favourites. While the BLT version of the Chubby Chicken Cruncher was also a solid choice, if you had to choose between the two, keeping things simple with the Chubby is your best bet.
Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher
The Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher sandwich from A&W Canada.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Made with super crispy and juicy breaded chicken, a spicy Nashville glaze, A&W's Chubby mayo, and butter pickles all sandwiched between a toasted brioche-style bun, this menu item is one I am very happy A&W is making permanent.
The first bite was a bit too much for my palate. However, once you get past the initial spiciness of the chicken, it's smooth sailing from there. In fact, each bite gets more and more flavourful the more you dig in. The crunchiness of the chicken and the butter pickles were delectable and offered up a satisfying texture to the sandwich. When you toss in the Chubby mayo, the flavours pair exceptionally well together.
I was somewhat sad when the sandwich came to an end. But I am looking forward to trying it again even more now.
Price: $10.29
Chubby Chicken Cruncher
The Chubby Chicken Cruncher sandwich from A&W Canada.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The Chubby Chicken Cruncher is made up of crunchy chicken, Chubby mayo, whole-leaf lettuce and a brioche-style bun and let me tell you, this beats any chicken sandwich I've had from McDonald's, Wendy's or Harvey's. Mhm, I said it.
While the initial visual of the sandwich had me worried, the taste made it clear that you really should never judge a book by its cover, or in this case a sandwich by its bun. The chicken was perfectly crispy, and there was just enough mayo and lettuce that no one ingredient overpowered the other.
Although I won't be saying goodbye to a McChicken or Harvey's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, I'll definitely be tossing in a Chubby Chicken Cruncher into the mix more often.
Price: $10.09