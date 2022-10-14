Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Rare BOGO Sale On Coveted 3-Wick Candles
Including brand new holiday scents.🕯️🎄
As the days grow shorter and we turn increasingly to our candle collections for flicks of joy and the consoling artificial stench of confectionary items, Bath & Body Works Canada is launching a rare candle sale to fuel our hibernations.
Beginning Friday, October 14, and continuing until Sunday, October 16, the company's coveted three-wick candles are buy-one-get-one-free on the Canadian online store.
B&BW will even generously allow you to "mix and match" in order to claim two different scents. In that case, the cheaper candle, if there is one, will be free.
Bath & Body Works BOGO candle sale promotional poster shared with customers in an email.Bath & Body Works
The sale also covers the store's latest line of winter scents, which includes newbies like "Frosted Cranberry," "Spiced Apple Toddy," "Eucalyptus Snowfall," "Hot Cocoa & Cream" and "Sugared Snickerdoodle."
If even those names give you a headache, there are also classics like "Flannel," "Mahogany Teakwood" and "Sweater Weather," among dozens of others. The full selection is online.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are regularly CA$26.95.