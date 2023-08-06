Billie Eilish Showed Montreal Some Major Love During Her Osheaga Performance (VIDEO)
The "Bad Guy" singer closed out day two of Osheaga.
Montreal's Osheaga festival is well underway and Billie Eilish closed out day two of the esteemed music festival. The Grammy award winner graced the Osheaga stage at 9:20 p.m. Saturday where she was jolted into the air and onto the stage for what can only be best described as the ultimate entrance.
Sporting a matching jersey set with the number 23 across her shorts, Eilish didn't waste any time before jumping into her first song "Bury A Friend." The setlist included all of the singer's hits such as "Therefore I Am," "My Strange Addiction," and one of the very first few live performances of "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie.
Eilish was also joined by her brother and fellow musician and producer Finneas O'Connell, who appeared on the jumbo screen a number of times, garnering major applause and cheers from the audience.
@mikechaar
BILLIE EILISH 💖 #osheaga #osheaga2023 #montreal #mtl #billieeilish #billieeilishedits #billieeilishfan #billieeilishconcert #billieeilishfanpage #mtltiktok #mtlmoments @BILLIE EILISH
In between songs, Eilish chatted with the crowd and showed some real love to Montreal. After checking in with the right, left, back and middle parts of the crowd (Eilish got 'em all) and getting the energy up, she decided to set some ground rules and get everyone a little loosey-goosey for the rest of her set.
"Alright, so all I ask for the night is that we lose our minds a little bit, okay?" she told the audience. "So, right now, I want everyone to just jump side to side, give me high ones [jumps], now little ones [jumps], [and some] little runs," Eilish said as she tippy-toed across the stage. "Now take your arms and just wave, and just move your head around, now scream!"
Eilish kept the good times coming with a special surprise — toward the end of her set, Eilish brought out rapper Armani White and the duo performed the chart-topping song "Billie Eilish."
@ographybysanti
the collab we didnt know we needed #billieeilish #armaniwhite #billieeilishfan #happierthaneverworldtour #montreal #osheaga #concert #livemusic @BILLIE EILISH
The singer certainly knows a thing or two about hyping up the crowd, because Osheaga was on their feet and shaking up the grounds of Parc Jean-Drapeau for the rest of the night.
Eilish ended the set off with two of her biggest tunes "Bad Guy," and "Happier Than Ever," making it clear Osheaga did right by having her headline the festival.
The Osheaga chronicles continue Sunday, August 6, 2023, with Kendrick Lamar closing out the last and final day of the music fest.