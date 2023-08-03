50 Cent Was Stunned By The Crowd’s Reaction During His Montreal Show At Centre Bell (VIDEO)
The rapper had to tell the audience to "calm down."
50 Cent brought his Final Lap Tour to Montreal's Centre Bell on August 1 and 2, 2023, for an absolutely unforgettable show — not just for the audience. At one point the sheer volume and passion of the crowd's cheering left the rapper stunned.
Now, it's no secret that Montreal concert crowds are notorious for being among the loudest, and last night's 50 Cent show is proof of just that. The "Candy Shop" artist was joined by rap icon Busta Rhymes, who also got some rather deafening cheers from the crowd. However, the audience upped the ante during 50 Cent's set, making it clear that he's got fans in the 514.
The rapper first appeared on stage after emerging from a glass box of smoke sporting a neon yellow jacket, a snapback and chains upon chains. 50 Cent performed "What Up Gangsta" before getting into his biggest hits such as "P.I.M.P," "Candy Shop," and "Just A Lil Bit," to name a few.
In the face of back-to-back hits, the crowd's excitement level rose exponentially until they were chanting at the top of their lungs following 50 Cent's performance of "Disco Inferno." The sound echoed across the sold-out stadium, leaving 50 Cent in total disbelief.
The rapper stood there, taking the moment in while his backup rappers hyped the crowd up even more. "This is crazy," 50 Cent can be heard saying.
For those who attended the show, chances are your ears are still ringing from how loud it was. After a solid minute of non-stop chanting, 50 Cent had to tell the crowd to simmer down.
"Wait, wait… calm down, calm down, calm down," 50 Cent said. "Don't use it all up, we're just getting to the good part," he said as the beginning of "Window Shopper" came on. And with that, 50 was onto the next song.
The show was full of non-stop energy, dance breaks, and pyrotechnics like you wouldn't believe, making it clear 50 Cent knows a thing or two about going all out for his final lap.
Following the show, 50 Cent took to Twitter to share his love for Montreal. Not only did we do Fitty proud, but no other city on the Final Lap Tour has done it like us. "I'm almost sure no place is gonna top Montreal tonight my God!" 50 Cent wrote.