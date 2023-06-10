23 Montreal Brunch Restaurants Locals Love Most
The best pancakes, poutine, bagels, Bennys, and beyond, get a seat at our table!
Montreal brunch isn't just a meal squeezed between breakfast and lunch; it's the clinking of cutlery, the murmur of weekend chatter, and the generous serving of joy on your plate, best savoured among pals after an epic night out.
With pancakes soaking up maple syrup and poutines practically swimming in gravy, Montreal’s brunch scene is steeped in Québécois culture and worth sampling in full.
From nostalgic diners like Beauty's, a local Jewish pioneer that opened its doors in 1942, to more modern hip spots like Le Passé Composé and La Binerie Mont-Royal, our list has been handpicked by the most discerning of brunch-goers: you.
Each spot basks in the glow of at least a 4.5-star aggregate rating and has been endorsed by over 500 lovers of the mid-day meal. We’ve even included some dark horses that have impressed locals and critics alike.
So let's shimmy into the land of sizzling bacon and frothy lattes — here are the top spots where Montreal's brunch magic happens:
Arthur's Nosh Bar
Where: 4621, rue Notre-Dame O.
Reason To Try: This Saint-Henri deli serves up a brunch steeped in Jewish tradition. With menu highlights like the latke special and new honey butter cereal-coated Challah French toast, Arthur's has quickly become a staple in many brunch routines. Their pancakes served with syrup and fruit are especially sought after.
Barley
Where: 2613, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason To Try: Montreal's cereal hotspot, brings a unique twist to brunch, featuring matcha pancakes and lattes garnished with your favorite sugary breakfast food. Also on the list of must-tries are the sweet potato waffles. Given its popularity, reservations are suggested as the wait can sometimes exceed half an hour.
Bar George
Where: Le Mount Stephen, 1440, rue Drummond
Reason to Try: This upscale spot, known for its elegant dark wood paneling and leather seating, offers a menu that reinvents British cuisine. Signature dishes include pain perdu brioche with warm custard and muddled berries, and a luxurious lobster Benedict with poached egg and Hollandaise sauce. Reviewers applaud the luxurious interior design and impeccable service, calling it a truly regal brunch experience.
Beauty's Luncheonette
Where: 93, av. Mont-Royal Ouest
Reason To Try: Operating in the Plateau for over 80 years, this institution offers iconic breakfast and lunch options, like the famed Mish-Mash omelet, a mix of hot dog, salami, green pepper, fried onion, and cheese. Despite the frequent queues, the diner's warm atmosphere, retro decor, and legendary dishes are a must-try for every Montrealer.
Bistro Tôt ou Tard
Where: 1030, rue Cherrier
Reason To Try: This French-Italian bistro in the Plateau, overlooking Park La Fontaine, serves breakfast until 4 p.m., complete with an all-day table d'hôte. Customers rave about the phenomenal food, considerable portions, and charming extras like fruit, choice of coffee or tea, and baguette accompanying each dish. The bistro's popularity means there's often a waitlist starting from 11 a.m., so early arrival or reservations are recommended.
Dandy
Where: 244, rue Saint-Jacques
Reason To Try: Praised for its unhurried atmosphere, this Old Montreal restaurant boasts an all-day brunch menu. Sink your teeth into mushroom toast with miso butter on sourdough or indulge in homemade granola served with a refreshing mango and coconut smoothie. You can also treat yourself to ricotta pancakes lavished with maple brown butter sauce and lemon cream or go hearty with the endless summer breakfast.
India Rosa
Where: Plateau - 1241, ave Mont-Royal; Griffintown - 1050, rue Wellington
Reason To Try: This innovative brunch haven serves traditional brunch with an Indian twist. Notable dishes include their inventive Masala waffles with Tandoori fried chicken and an array of Benedicts with toppings like butter chicken and curry lamb. Vegetarian options shine too, with dishes like a Malai Kofta-topped Benedict. Sweet seekers can revel in Panko-breaded French toast served with fruits, maple caramel, and yogurt.
La Binerie Mont-Royal
Where: 4167, rue Saint-Denis
Reason To Try: This institution since 1938 celebrates Quebecois comfort food in the heart of the Plateau. Their all-day breakfast offerings range from the simple, like eggs, to hearty combos that showcase traditional Quebec ingredients. You can enjoy a plate loaded with bacon, smoked ham, homemade sausage, cretons, baked beans, and roasted potatoes. Or opt for a classic one or two-egg plate, or a breakfast with a twist, like eggs Benedict with smoked ham, or a vegetarian version with spinach or tomatoes. Sweet and savory crepes, hearty omelettes, and their specialty baked beans are all served with a side of homestyle pan-fried bread. Add a slice of their famous tourtière for an authentic Quebecois experience
La Fabrique
Where: 3619, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to Try: This Plateau destination presents a brunch experience that's as ideal for a date as it is for a Sunday treat. With a menu showcasing inventive farm-to-table dishes, the eatery's sweet options include Pain Perdu topped with coffee, chocolate, and maple cream and thick pancakes served with apple puree and cheddar. For savoury lovers, there's the Brouillade d'œufs with melted cheese over warm buckwheat and grilled beef Paleron with sweet potato and chermoula spices, among revolving options.
La Finca
Where: 1067, rue de Bleury
Reason To Try: This downtown café specialises in coffee sourced directly from a small farm in Costa Rica and roasted in Montreal. Pair your expertly crafted latte or cappuccino with a delightful selection of food offerings — whether it's a flaky croissant sandwich, a hearty bagel BLT, or a made-to-order parfait. Despite limited seating, regulars attest it's worth the wait to nab a table and indulge in La Finca's pastries, sandwiches or soups, alongside your perfect cup of joe.
L'Avenue
Where: 922, av. Mont-Royal Est; 3612, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason To Try: One of Montreal's most famous brunch spots is L'Avenue, which opened in 2002 and is known for its large portions and quirky decor (there's a whole motorcycle hanging from the ceiling).
People pack into the Mont-Royal destination for giant colourful smoothies ($9), filling huevos rancheros ($18) and stacks of fluffy pancakes topped with blueberry coulis ($18). Once you make it inside, you will not leave this place hungry.
Larry's
Where: 5201, boul. Saint-Laurent
Reason To Try: This French café is known for its delightful array of small plates meant for sharing. Despite the portion sizes, the food packs a punch of flavour. Reviewers highly recommend their bite-sized pancakes, homemade sausage and silky scrambled eggs that set a new standard for breakfast. Larry's also excels in its beverage offerings, serving rich, creamy lattes. While it may not be the cheapest option for a quick breakfast, Larry's offers an exceptional dining experience.
Le Butterblume
Where: 5836, boul. St-Laurent
Reason To Try: This Mile End restaurant offers a bright and airy atmosphere alongside an innovative menu. Starters like cauliflower cake and housemade cheese with fiddleheads complement the main courses, which include dauphine potatoes with maple-smoked salmon and lobster with crispy rice. The smoked avocado tartine is especially popular. Desserts range from daily cake specials to a delightful rhubarb pavlova.
Leméac
Where: 1045, ave Laurier Ouest
Reason To Try: This chic French bistro in Outremont is known for its celebrity following and superb weekend brunch menu. Dishes range from fresh fruit plates and homemade muesli to smoked salmon rillettes and pastis. There are various egg dishes available, including poached eggs with blinis, smoked salmon, and Spanish caviar. For those with hearty appetites, their boudin (sausage) with cider sauce and celery root puree is a must-try. They also offer a selection of à la carte items and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic morning cocktails, including various mimosa options and their signature Bloody Caesar.
Le Toasteur
Where: Villeray - 767, rue Villeray; Laurier - 1310, ave Laurier Est
Reason To Try: This beloved brunch destination is renowned for its creative, seasonally-driven dishes and welcoming atmosphere. Open from Wednesday to Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Le Toasteur has been a staple in the city's food scene for over a decade. Among their standout dishes are the "Punjabi Poutine," a flavor-packed fusion dish with poached eggs, cheese, tofu, Quebec apples, and a creamy curry & Indian spice sauce, and the "Smitten Salad," a refreshing blend of mixed lettuces, Gaspé smoked salmon, avocado, green apple, citrus fruits, a poached egg, marinated onions, and cucumber. Their Breakfast and Halloumi Sandwiches are crowd favorites, along with sweet options such as Lemon-poppy seed pancakes and Spring French Toast.
Le Passé Composé
Where: 1310, boul. de Maisonneuve Est
Reason To Try: This charming French bistro is so popular, you need an online reservation to guarantee a for its gourmet brunch menu, renowned for innovative egg dishes, crêpes, and sandwiches. Notable dishes include the 2 Poached Eggs Foie Gras and Summer Poached Egg With Marrow. Seafood options include the "Alle Vongole” Summer Poached Egg and Thai Poached Egg. Sandwiches like the Past Composed Bagel and Croque-Monsieur come with a choice of soup or homemade fries. For those with a sweet tooth, Panko French Toasts and Crumble Key Lime Pie are on offer.
More at ____________
Le Vieux St-Laurent
Where: 3993, boul. St-Laurent
Reason To Try: This well-loved breakfast haunt offers a snack-bar atmosphere and an extensive menu ranging from bacon, eggs, and home fries to house smoothies. You can get a hearty brunch for under $30, making it a fantastic spot for a satisfying and wallet-friendly meal.
Le Vieux Vélo
Where: 59, rue Beaubien Est
Reason To Try: This standout breakfast and lunch eatery in the Mile End is renowned for its eggs Benedict, quick service and affable staff. Favourite Benedicts include the smoked salmon and the avocado, bacon, and brie dishes. The spot's béchamel sauce is celebrated for its lightness. Just keep in mind that the resto can be busy on weekends, potentially leading to 20- to 40-minute wait.
Maison Publique
Where: 4720, rue Marquette
Reason To Try: This English-French fusion gastropub nestled in the Plateau has made a name for itself with its imaginative use of seasonal ingredients and unusual pairings. Signature dishes include the roast duck accompanied by farro, spinach, and pomegranate salsa, and a unique take on blood pudding featuring duck egg, porcini, and sage. Regulars recommend the inviting terrasse for an elevated brunch experience. Maison Publique's culinary excellence has not gone unnoticed, earning it a place among Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, ranking 70th this year.
Ôfour
Where: 3452, ave. Parc
Reason To Try: You can get a sumptuous all-you-can-eat brunch every Sunday at this downtown restaurant. Drawing from traditional Lebanese breakfasts, the menu features a variety of dishes including manakish (Lebanese pizzas) and different chickpea dishes. For $23 per person, guests also have unlimited access to hot and cold drinks. Reservations are required for the brunch, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Régine Café
Where: 1840, rue Beaubien E.
Reason To Try: This beloved brunch spot near Plaza St-Hubert, is a nod to the charm of English tea rooms. You can savour high-quality comfort food like fresh cinnamon rolls, brioche french toast with banana butter, or eggs, beans, and bacon amid elegant couches and decor. The cafe's popularity means reservations during the week are recommended, and early arrival on weekends can help avoid a wait.
Bistro Tendresse
Where: 1259, rue Ste-Catherine Est
Reason To Try: This Village bistro specialises in vegan fare offering calamari-style king oyster mushrooms, tomato sashimi, and other reimaginings of meaty classics. There's a full brunch menu on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a two-for-$15 mimosa deal that's not to be missed.
Saint-Houblon
Where: Quartier Latin - 1567, rue Saint-Denis; Côte-des-Neiges - 5414, avenue Gatineau; Petite Italie - 6700, boulevard St-Laurent; St-Bruno - 540, boulevard des Promenades
Reason To Try: For $35 with a reservation, or $40 without, you can enjoy a smorgasbord of unique dishes from beer sausage pogos to coconut-infused oatmeal every weekend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The all-you-can-eat brunch covers up to twelve drinks from a selection of mimosas, cider, and two dozen on-site microbrews. Saint-Houblon also serves up vegan alternatives for every dish, with standouts like the Japanese veggie-based okonomiyaki pancake.
Opening a new restaurant or bar or have an exciting update to share about an existing one? We want to know about it! Connect with us here.