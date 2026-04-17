Canadians who bought cars between 1998 & 2017 could be owed cash from this $50M settlement

You may have been ripped off.

Cars parked along historic street in Old Quebec City.

A new distribution of funds has been approved as part of a series of class action lawsuits.

Francesco Miniello| Dreamstime
Contributor

If you bought or leased a vehicle in Canada sometime between 1998 and 2017, there's a decent chance you're owed some money — and claiming it doesn't take much effort.

A new distribution of funds has been approved as part of a series of class action lawsuits tied to an alleged price-fixing scheme involving 45 auto parts. The claim is that manufacturers colluded to inflate the cost of those parts, which in turn drove up the price consumers paid for their vehicles over the years.

Nearly $50 million is now being redistributed to more than one million eligible Canadian vehicle owners.

Who qualifies?

The pool of eligible people is broad. If you purchased or leased a car, SUV, van or light truck from a major manufacturer during the covered period, you may be entitled to compensation. Brands included are Toyota, Honda, Ford, GM, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, BMW, Hyundai, Kia and several others.

Some people will be automatically considered eligible if they already submitted a claim in a previous round of this settlement. But if your vehicle falls into the newly included category, you'll need to submit a claim before the May 12 deadline. Those newly added vehicles and their covered purchase windows are:

  • BMW and Mini Cooper: December 5, 2014 to May 31, 2017
  • Ford, Lincoln and Mercury: August 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017
  • Hyundai and Kia: January 1, 2007 to May 31, 2016
  • Mercedes-Benz and Smart: November 29, 2004 to May 31, 2017
  • Mitsubishi: July 1, 1998 to July 31, 2015
  • Suzuki: July 1, 1998 to May 31, 2016

If you're not sure whether you qualify, it's worth checking anyway.

How much could you get?

Don't expect a windfall, but each approved claim is estimated to pay out a minimum of $25 regardless of how many vehicles you owned during the eligible period. The final amounts depend on the total number of claims filed and the value attached to each auto part covered by the individual lawsuits, since each part corresponds to a separate class action.

In some cases, administrators may be able to validate your purchase directly through manufacturer data, meaning your information could already be pre-filled and you may not need to dig up old paperwork.

The deadline is coming up fast

This is the third and potentially final round of fund distribution, which means if you don't submit a claim by the May 12 deadline for newly included vehicles, you may not get another shot at this.

Claims can be submitted at autopartsettlement.ca.

From Your Site Articles
class action lawsuitclass action lawsuit canadacanada newscar recall
Money
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

5 Montreal sex clubs you should know about for a seriously spicy night out

Stay for one drink (or more) 😉.

Canada-US border rules: Everything Canadians need to know before taking a trip down south

Crossing the US border has gotten a lot more complicated in recent months.

Canadians are getting a new one-time grocery payment and here's how much you'll receive

Keep an eye on your bank account.

Canada Post is ending door-to-door delivery in 3 Quebec cities and Montreal could be next

Enjoy your mailbox while you can.

McGill is offering a free personal finance course and you can enroll right now

You don't even need to be a student.

Canada updated its travel advisories for Cuba and Mexico — Here's what travellers should know

Cuba is under an "avoid non-essential travel" designation.

Montreal summers are already too short and this year's might start even later than usual

The weather's not looking ideal.

18 Dollarama decor finds that are affordable but will give your home a luxurious look

I found all the gems, so you don't have to hunt.✨

Canada's cheapest provinces with the best quality of life were ranked — Here's how Quebec did

Thinking of changing postal codes?

Montreal could hit 20°C this weekend — followed by a possible snowfall

Why can't we have nice things?