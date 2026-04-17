Canadians are getting a new one-time grocery payment and here's how much you'll receive
Keep an eye on your bank account.
You don't need us to tell you groceries are getting more expensive in Canada. And if you've stood at a checkout recently and done the mental math on what your cart used to cost versus what it costs now, you already know the gap has been widening for a while.
On Friday, the federal government announced that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is sending money directly to Canadians to help close that gap — at least a little.
On June 5, eligible Canadians will receive a one-time payment equal to 50% of their GST/HST credit for the 2025-26 benefit year. It's being positioned as a bridge into a new program called the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which takes over from the GST/HST credit entirely starting July 3, 2026.
So, how much are we talking exactly?
A family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026 when you factor in the June top-up and the new quarterly payments that follow. A single person could see up to $950. More concretely, a family of four earning $40,000 a year would get $533 on June 5. A single person earning $25,000 would receive $267.
CRA Secretary of State Wayne Long put it plainly in the announcement: "We know that many Canadians are feeling the pinch when buying groceries and necessities. We are offering this one-time payment to help with affordability and relieve some of that pressure for those who need it most."
If you filed your 2024 tax return and were receiving the GST/HST credit as of January 2026, the June 5 payment should land automatically (no application needed). It might still show up in your account under the GST/HST credit name, so don't be thrown off by that.
After the one-time payment, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit kicks in on July 3 with quarterly payments that are 25% higher than what the GST/HST credit was paying out. Those increases are locked in for the next five years and will be based on your 2025 tax return. All told, more than 12 million Canadians are expected to benefit from the combined payments.
There's also some relief coming at the gas station, as prices rise amidst conflict in the Middle East. Starting April 20, the federal fuel excise tax is being temporarily dropped to zero cents per litre on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. That works out to roughly 10 cents per litre in savings and runs until September 7, 2026, which at least covers the summer driving season.
For context, since 2020, food prices have climbed faster than overall inflation, costing the average Canadian household about $782 more than it otherwise would have. The new benefit isn't going to erase that, but it's built to keep pace going forward rather than just offer a one-time patch.