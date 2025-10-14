Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

A new $200 government payment is landing in some Quebecers' bank accounts this week

The benefit first launched over the summer.

Canadian money (illustrative).

If you haven't applied yet, there's still time. And depending on when you became eligible, you might even qualify for retroactive payments for previous months.

Tanveer Ahmad | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new federal payment is making its way to eligible Canadians this week, and it could mean up to $200 a month for some Quebecers.

The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), launched this summer, is a monthly government program aimed at helping low-income adults with disabilities cover everyday expenses. The next payment is scheduled to arrive in a few days, according to Service Canada.

If you haven't applied yet, there's still time. And depending on when you became eligible, you might even qualify for retroactive payments for previous months.

What is the Canada Disability Benefit?

The Canada Disability Benefit is a new federal payment that provides extra financial support to adults aged 18 to 64 who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC). It's designed to help cover the added costs of living with a disability, such as medication, transportation, and accessibility needs.

Administered by Service Canada, the program is part of Ottawa's efforts to reduce poverty among Canadians with disabilities.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, you must:

  • Be between 18 and 64 years old
  • Have an approved Disability Tax Credit (DTC)
  • Be a resident of Canada for tax purposes and have filed your 2024 tax return
  • Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, First Nations person, protected person, or temporary resident who has lived in Canada for at least 18 months

Applications can be submitted online through the Service Canada portal using a six-digit access code if you received one by mail.

More on who qualifies

How much can you get?

Approved applicants can receive up to $200 per month, or $2,400 a year, with the amount adjusted annually for inflation. The benefit is income-tested, meaning the exact payment depends on your income and household status.

Single individuals earning less than $23,000 per year qualify for the full amount. For couples, the maximum income thresholds vary depending on whether one or both partners are eligible.

More on payment amounts

When are payments sent?

Payments are deposited on the third Thursday of each month. After October 16, there are two remaining payment dates for the year.

Here are all the CDB payment dates for 2025:

  • July 17, 2025
  • August 21, 2025
  • September 18, 2025
  • October 16, 2025
  • November 20, 2025
  • December 18, 2025

More on payment methods

If your total yearly benefit is under $240, you'll receive a one-time lump sum instead of monthly payments.

How to apply if you think you're eligible

If you're already approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), check your mail — Service Canada may have sent you a letter with a six-digit access code to apply directly online.

If you didn't receive one, you can still apply by gathering your DTC approval notice, your 2024 tax return, and proof of your citizenship or residency status. Once you have those, submit your application online, by phone, by mail, or in person at a Service Canada office.

For more information or to apply, visit Service Canada's official site

government payments government benefits service canada canada disability benefit
    Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

