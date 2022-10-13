Canada's Holiday Train Is Finally Coming Back This Year With 10 Stops In Quebec
Here's where and when.🚞🎄
The CP Holiday Train, a usually annual roving spectacle of lights and music, will make its grand return this year after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.
The train is decked out in strings of holiday lights, each wagon featuring a different scene, display or message. One wagon transforms into a stage where musical guests will perform at every stop.
There will be 10 performers this year: Aysanabee, Don Amero, Alan Doyle, Lindsay Ell, Brittany Kennell, Mackenzie Porter, Kelly Prescott, Tenille Townes, Texas Hill (Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James) and Virginia to Vegas (Derik Baker). Not every artist will be at every stop.
The event will consist of two trains, the so-called "U.S." train with stops in the U.S. northeast and midwest, southern Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, and the "Canadian" train, which runs between the Montreal and Vancouver areas with a detour north to Edmonton.
There will be 10 stops in Quebec in 2022, eight by the U.S. train and two by the Canadian train:
- in Lac Megantic (rue Cartier between rue Lemieux and Maisonneuve) at 12 p.m. on November 24,
- Sherbrooke (CP station parking lot, 795, rue de la Rand) at 4:45 p.m. on November 24,
- Farnham (191, rue Victoria) at 8:55 p.m. on November 24,
- Kahnawake (Adirondack Junction, Old Malone Road) at 4:45 p.m. on November 26,
- Saint-Constant (at the rail crossing on rue Sainte-Catherine) at 5:50 p.m. on November 26,
- Delson (1, chemin de la Gare) at 6:45 p.m. on November 26,
- Saint-Mathieu (368, rue Principal) at 7:40 p.m. on November 26,
- Lacolle (10, rue Sainte-Marie) at 8:50 p.m. on November 26,
- Montréal-Ouest (7499, avenue Harley) at 6:45 p.m. on November 27
- and in Beaconsfield (104, avenue Elm) at 8:20 p.m. on November 27.
"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," CP CEO Keith Creel said in a press release.
"We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."
The complete holiday train schedule is online.