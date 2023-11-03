This Small Town In New York Is Only 2 Hours From Montreal & Is Perfect For A Fall Road Trip
Catch the last of the fall foliage! 🍁
For those looking for fun fall activities and things to do in November, you've still got some time to catch the gorgeous fall foliage. And what better way to get a feel for the fall season than with a road trip?
To get a glimpse of the changing colours, you can embark on a two-hour road trip from Montreal to the quaint town of Saranac, New York. Not only is the charming destination a stone's throw away from Montreal but Saranac also offers stunning views of the fall foliage. In fact, Saranac was named one of the best small towns in New York by Country Living, making it clear Saranac is one of the best places to be during the autumn time.
With about a week left of fall foliage, now is the best time to pack up the car and get going.
Located among the mountains and lakes of the Adirondacks, visitors can enjoy a multitude of indoor and outdoor activities, as well as many delicious spots to grab a coffee or enjoy a nice hearty meal.
Saranac Lake has a number of accommodation options including campsites, inns, beds and breakfasts, as well as vacation rentals and cabins. For an authentic Adirondack experience, the Branch Farm Bed & Breakfast offers gorgeous views of the waterfront and changing colours.
If you're more into adventure, Saranac Lake offers birding, boating, mountain biking, loads of hiking trails, cycling as well as skiing, and ice fishing during the winter months.
Saranac is also home to a rather thriving arts culture. Guests can enjoy loads of galleries featuring work from local artists, all of which can be explored through the ArtMarket & Studio Tour and 3rd Thursday Art Walks. For those looking for a taste of Saranac Lake history, the town is home to several museums worth popping into such as the Saranac Laboratory Museum and the Saranac Lake Walk of Fame.
Families looking for something to do can explore the Loon Center, which is a conservation centre for the duck species, 'cause let's be real…kids freaking love ducks. Or feel free to take a spin on the Adirondack Carousel for a few laughs and Instagram-worthy pics.
As for the best spots to eat, Saranac Lake has a slew of must-try eateries including Nonna Fina and Owl's Nest for pizza, Lakeview Deli, The Scullery at Grizle T's and Campfire Adirondack Bar & Grill for pub grub, and Blue Moon Café, Origin Coffee, and The Riverside Café for a more relaxing coffee shop moment.
Note that Canadians do require a passport in order to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
