Canada Is Getting Its Own Eurovision Song Contest

Could the next Céline Dion already be walking among us?

Senior Editor
Eurovision logo in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Farmer | Dreamstime

The next powerhouse Canadian singer-songwriter might already be among us. Eurovision, the famous song contest featuring some of Europe's most flamboyant performers, is launching a Canadian franchise.

Eurovision Canada will feature competitors from all 10 provinces and three territories. They'll compete "head-to-head" in televised qualifying and semi-final competitions before a primetime grand finale.

Canada already has Eurovision roots. Céline Dion dramatically won the 1988 contest for Switzerland with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi."

"The Eurovision Song Contest's unique legacy dates back 67 years and its worldwide popularity continues to grow. It is time for Canada to join the party and become a player in this worldwide spectacle," Eurovision Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl declared in a press release.

"We are excited to have found the best partners to offer another version of this joyful phenomenon to new fans and to share this remarkable competition with the Canadian people."

Insight Productions showrunner Lindsay Cox added that "the phenomenal songwriting and extraordinary musicianship in this country can stand against any in the world, which is why Canada is the perfect home for the next iteration of the Eurovision Song Contest."

Eurovision cited Canadians Justin Bieber, Drake, Leonard Cohen, Carly Rae Jepsen, k.d. lang, Sarah McLachlan, Joni Mitchell, Shania Twain, The Weeknd, and Neil Young as evidence of the country's wealth of songwriting talent.

Eurovision says more details about the competition will come out in the next few weeks.

Until then we can just watch Céline's 1988 performance on a loop.

