Canada Post will end home mail delivery in 6 Quebec areas, including a few in Montreal

Say goodbye to your mailbox

A Canada Post delivery truck parked outside of a Shopper's Drug Mart in Canada.

Canada Post announced on June 11 that it is moving forward with another wave of community mailbox conversions, targeting 37 communities across the country and approximately 485,000 addresses in 2027..

Mira Agron | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you still get your mail delivered to your door, that might be changing sooner than you think.

Canada Post announced on June 11 that it is moving forward with another wave of community mailbox conversions, targeting 37 communities across the country and approximately 485,000 addresses in 2027. Quebec is taking a significant share of that number, with around 139,000 addresses across six cities set to lose door-to-door delivery.

The affected Quebec communities are Laval, Longueuil, Saint-Hubert, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières and L'Ancienne-Lorette. For anyone in Greater Montreal, that's a large chunk of the region being swept up in this latest round.

These conversions are on top of the 136,000 addresses already announced in April across 13 communities nationwide, which included Sept-Îles, La Prairie and Candiac in Quebec. Those transitions are expected to happen by late 2026 or early 2027.

Why is this happening?

Canada Post has been blunt about the financial pressure driving the change. The Crown corporation posted a record loss in 2025 and another significant loss in the first quarter of 2026. The move to community mailboxes is described as a key part of its plan to modernize and return to financial sustainability without becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers.

The scale of what's being planned is significant. In total, Canada Post intends to convert approximately four million addresses from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes over roughly five years, with different areas transitioning each year.

What does the switch actually mean?

Community mailboxes provide locked compartments for mail and parcels, and Canada Post says more than 80% of parcels it delivers fit into a standard individual or parcel compartment. Items that don't fit or require a signature are either brought to the door or held for pickup at a nearby post office.

Converting an address typically takes several months. Canada Post says it will work with local municipalities to identify suitable mailbox locations, and residents will receive advance notice along with their keys before any change takes effect.

Nearly three quarters of Canadian addresses already receive mail through some form of centralized delivery, so the door-to-door model is increasingly the exception rather than the rule.

For residents with functional limitations who may have difficulty accessing a community mailbox, Canada Post's Delivery Accommodation Program offers free support, including sliding trays, Braille features or, in some cases, continued home delivery. More information is available at canadapost.ca/ourtransformation or by calling 1-844-454-3009

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