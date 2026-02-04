Canada just updated its Cuba travel advisory and it warns of major disruptions at resorts
The new advisory tells Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution."
If you've got a Cuba vacation booked, you may want to read this.
The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for Cuba on February 4, warning that resort vacations could also be impacted by the country's ongoing crises.
The new advisory tells Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution" due to severe and worsening shortages that are hitting the entire island, including all-inclusive properties and hotels.
The lights are going out, even at resorts
Cuba has been dealing with scheduled power cuts to keep its electrical grid from collapsing completely. But according to the updated advisory, unplanned blackouts are also happening across the country, sometimes lasting over 24 hours.
While big hotels and resorts typically run generators when the power goes out, there's not enough fuel to keep them running consistently. That means travellers could find themselves at a resort without air conditioning, hot water, proper lighting, or even reliable food service.
Getting around has become nearly impossible
Planning to explore beyond your resort? The government is warning that it's "extremely challenging" to travel around the island right now.
Fuel shortages mean taxis and buses aren't running reliably. Some Canadian travellers have gotten stuck after renting cars because they couldn't find gas stations with fuel available. When stations do have gas, the lineups are so long that fights have broken out.
Your resort might not have the basics
The new advisory makes it clear that resorts aren't immune to Cuba's supply chain collapse. The country is dealing with severe shortages of food, bottled water, medicine, and fuel, and the government says "resorts can be affected by shortages."
There's no way to predict which resorts will be hit or when, according to the advisory. Even food spoilage is becoming an issue at hotels and restaurants because of the power outages.
The government is now recommending that travellers pack their own toiletries, medications, and other supplies rather than counting on finding them in Cuba.
Health warning: Chikungunya outbreak
Cuba is also dealing with higher-than-expected cases of Chikungunya, a virus spread by mosquito bites that causes fever and severe joint pain.
While most people recover after a few days, some cases result in joint pain that lasts for months or even years. Pregnant women and travellers 65 and older are being told to discuss the risks with their doctor before going.
The mosquitoes that spread the virus bite during both day and night, so travellers need to take precautions at all times, even at resorts. Canada has approved a Chikungunya vaccine, so it's worth talking to your healthcare provider about whether it's right for you before travelling.
Safety concerns for travellers
The updated advisory includes warnings about safety risks for tourists.
Petty theft is common in tourist areas, on beaches, and at markets. Hotel room theft is frequent, especially in private accommodations known as "casas particulares." Car break-ins are also a regular occurrence.
More seriously, the government warns that Canadian women have been sexually assaulted at beach resorts in Cuba. The advisory recommends avoiding secluded areas, even on resort grounds, and being cautious with strangers.
Since Cuba operates almost entirely on cash, visitors often need to carry large amounts of money, which makes them obvious targets. Credit card systems are unreliable and go down when the power does.
Flights could be cancelled without warning
One of the most significant parts of the new advisory: the government is warning that "the situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice."
That means flights home might get cancelled, and travellers could be stuck in Cuba longer than planned.
What you need to do before going
If you're still planning to go, the government says you need to:
- Get travel insurance that specifically covers trip cancellations and interruptions (not just the basic coverage that comes with your credit card)
- Have proof of medical insurance ready to show at Cuban customs
- Bring enough cash in U.S. dollars or euros for your entire trip, plus extra for emergencies
- Pack all medications, toiletries, and essential supplies you'll need
- Register with the Canadian government through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service
- Keep physical and digital copies of your passport and travel documents
The advisory also notes that if you rack up medical bills in Cuba, you won't be allowed to leave until they're paid in full. Canadian provincial health insurance provides very limited coverage outside the country.
If you're already there
For Canadians currently in Cuba, the government recommends keeping your phone charged at all times, stockpiling water and food when possible, and staying close to your accommodation.
You should also make sure you're registered with the Canadian government so officials can reach you quickly if the situation deteriorates further.
For emergencies, Canadians can contact the Embassy of Canada to Cuba in Havana or call the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.