Montreal Didn't Make It Onto A Ranking Of Canada's Top 10 Party Cities — But Ottawa Did???
Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Regina all outranked Montreal, too.
Montreal has amazing nightlife. Many would claim it's the best city in Canada for a wild night out. Well, apparently not. Uber Canada has published what it calls its "Nightlife Index" for the first time, and while Toronto didn't score the top spot, Montreal didn't even make the list. Simply shocking.
According to the ranking, the best cities to party in Canada are, in ascending order, London, Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo followed by Kingston and Saskatoon.
The lower half of the list includes Vancouver, Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and, in last place, Ottawa.
"Drawing from both Uber Rides and Uber Eats data, we're sharing insights highlighting everything you need to know — from the top partying nights of the year, Canada's wildest and tamest partying cities (based on the volume of late-night riders), the top hangover foods across the country and the most unexpected hangover food orders," Uber explained in a press release.
Montreal's exclusion might be explained by the city's walkability and robust transit network; many Montrealers probably just walk to and from their parties instead of calling Ubers.
The company also ranked the "biggest partying nights in Canada." October 30 and 31 took the first and third spots, respectively. December 11 is randomly in second place.
As for the top hangover foods, burgers, breakfast wraps, nuggets, chicken sandwiches and hashbrown topped the list of late-night Uber Eats orders — but poutine didn't make the cut?
Uber also singled out what it called some of its "most unexpected" hangover food orders: coconut cake, potato salad, slushies, chilli and strawberry cream cheese pie.