A Ranking Of Quebec's Top Party Cities Put Montreal In 3rd Place & Sherbrooke In 1st
Apparently the nightlife in Sherbrooke is popping.😳
Though many might assume Montreal has the best (only?) nightlife in Quebec, Uber strongly disagrees. The ride-hailing company published its first "Nightlife Index," ranking the best Canadian party cities. On the national level, the 514 didn't even make the list. In Quebec, Montreal ranks third.
So WTF happened? The company based the results on the volume of trips (as a proportion of a city's total rides) completed between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. The winning municipality was Sherbrooke followed by Quebec City.
Then, we have Montreal, Trois-Rivières and, in fifth place, Gatineau. Thanks for the insight Uber, but given Montreal's walkability and efficient transit network, many Montrealers probably just don't order rides, preferring to just walk, cycle or take the metro to their parties instead.
The company also shared its ranking of top hangover foods, ordered on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this list totally makes sense. No one can deny that burgers, breakfast wraps, nuggets, chicken sandwiches and hashbrowns are comforting after a drunken night involving too many tequila shots.
Uber encouraged its hammered customers to order rides or food instead of getting behind the wheel. Nice plug.
Finally, the corporation determined the most festive nights in Quebec in 2021 based on the number of rides completed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The top dates are:
- Saturday, October 30
- Saturday, November 27
- Saturday, November 20
- Saturday, December 11
- Saturday, December 4
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
