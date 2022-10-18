A Ranking Of The Best Countries To Travel To Just Dropped — Canada Didn't Do So Hot
You'll wanna add a few of the top spots to your travel bucket list.
Canada is often considered one of the best countries in the world for its quality of life and social purpose and has even been rated a top spot for expats. However, in a recent Condé Nast Traveler ranking, the true north strong and free didn’t do as well as you might think.
The esteemed travel magazine released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards winners and when it came to the top countries in the world to venture off to, Canada landed in the 40th spot with a score of 85.19/100.
While we’ve got views for days, a booming cultural scene and a reputation for being polite — too polite even — it seems as if Europe (and a few parts of Asia) were destinations on everybody’s radar this year.
With a total of 19 entries, "Europe dominated this year’s list of Readers’ Choices Awards winners for the world’s best countries to travel to," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. Considering social media feeds were filled with Euro trip posts, it comes as no surprise that the hot spot took this year's win.
Here are the best countries in the world to travel to, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Portugal — 91.22
- Japan — 91.17
- Thailand — 90.46
- Singapore — 90.09
- India — 90.01
- Greece – 89.79
- Denmark — 89.62
- United Kingdom — 89.12
- Italy — 89.12
- New Zealand — 89.01
- Spain — 88.76
- Netherland — 88.65
- Ireland — 88.53
- Croatia — 88.33
- Morocco — 88.23
- Sweden — 88.11
- Sri Lanka — 88.01
- Israel — 87.98
- Turkey — 87.97
- South Africa — 87.96
- Australia — 87.88
- Iceland — 87.58
- Peru — 87.4
- Colombia — 87.25
- Finland — 87.20
- Poland — 87.02
- Malaysia — 86.85
- United Arab Emirates — 86.73
- Chile— 86.72
- Philippines — 86.66
- Costa Rica —86.45
- Belize — 86.42
- Germany — 86.39
- Malta — 86.20
- Indonesia — 86.03
- Mexico — 85.99
- France — 85.42
- Argentina — 85.28
- Switzerland — 85.22
- Canada — 85.19
- Austria — 84.96
- Cambodia — 84.90
- China — 84.63
- Jordan — 84.11
- United States of America — 82.90
- Kenya — 82.82
- Brazil — 82.19
- Cuba — 82.10
