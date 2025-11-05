Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canadian Tire just launched a Hudson's Bay holiday collection & yes, the iconic stripes are back

The Bay may be gone, but the stripes are making a festive comeback this winter.

Canadian Tire's new Husdon's Bay holiday collection.

This is the first time the classic multicoloured stripes are being sold under Canadian Tire since the company bought the Hudson's Bay brand assets.

(CNW Group/Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited)
Senior Writer

If you thought the iconic Hudson's Bay stripes disappeared for good when the historic brand went bankrupt earlier this year, think again. Canadian Tire is officially bringing them back with a new holiday collection that's coming to stores across Canada next month.

This is the first time the classic multicoloured stripes are being sold under Canadian Tire since the company bought the Hudson's Bay brand assets earlier this year. With the department store gone, this capsule is the first real look at how the stripes are being reintroduced to Canadians.

What's in the collection

Canadian Tire released photos today giving a sneak peek of what's coming, and the items look very much in line with the cozy, nostalgic Bay vibe people know.

Hudson's Bay mittens. The stripes are prominently featured in newly-released clothing items.(CNW Group/Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited)

While the full product list and prices haven't been revealed yet, here's what will be part of the limited-edition drop:

  • Hudson's Bay point blankets
  • Striped Christmas ornaments and decorations
  • Mittens
  • Bedding and throws
  • Knitwear like scarves and sweaters
  • Tote bags and small lifestyle items
  • Coffee cup sets

A woman holding a Hudson's Bay coffee cup. The new collection includes both holiday and everyday items. (CNW Group/Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited)

Everything features the classic multicoloured stripes, and the collection feels geared toward gifting, holiday hosting, and curling up at home. Canadian Tire also confirmed the capsule will be in-store only, and selection will vary by location.

Why this is happening

This launch marks the beginning of what Canadian Tire calls a new chapter for the Hudson's Bay Stripes brand. Greg Hicks, the company's President and CEO, said bringing the stripes back to Canadians is "both an honour and a responsibility," and described this first capsule as a careful reintroduction.

Eva Salem, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand, said Canadian Tire worked with the same long-time suppliers to keep the quality and craftsmanship that people expect from the brand, which launched back in 1670.

Canadian Tire also noted that proceeds from some future striped products will continue to support Indigenous-led initiatives through The Blanket Fund, a commitment originally started under The Bay.

You can help shape what comes next

The holiday line is being treated as just the beginning. Canadian Tire says more collections, collaborations and product drops are planned for 2026 and beyond. The retailer is inviting Canadians to share ideas for future Bay-inspired releases through its social media pages.

The limited-edition Hudson's Bay Stripes holiday capsule arrives at Canadian Tire stores across Canada on December 5, 2025.

hudson's bay, canadian tire, canada news
News
  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

