Céline Dion Has Released A New Song — Listen Here

Céline Dion has released her first new music in years. And more new songs are on the way.

The April 13 release is the title track from the upcoming rom-com Love Again, in which Dion stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

"You don't have to move a mountain / Just keep moving / Every move is a new emotion / And you don't have to find the answers / Just keep trying / The sun will rise again / Storms subside again / This is not the end / And you will love again," Céline sings in the chorus.

Céline Dion - Love Again (from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Official Lyric Video)www.youtube.com

The québécoise superstar has created a total of five new songs for the film. The movie album comes out on May 12.

Love Again is due in theatres starting May 5. Céline plays herself, a romance advisor to Ron (Heughan), who begins a relationship with a woman, Mira (Chopra) who is unknowingly sending him texts via her late husband's phone number.

The "Love Again" song and movie album is Céline's first new music since she announced her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms. The singer has said her spasms have impacted her ability to move and sing.

"All I know is singing is what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most," she said in December.

"I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery.

"Love Again" is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Napster, Deezer and Tidal. It's available for purchase on the iTunes store.

Céline fans can also preorder the movie album.

