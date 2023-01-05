A Petition To Add Céline Dion To Rolling Stone's Greatest Singers List Has 3.7k Signatures
"All behind Céline."✊
Many were outraged over Rolling Stone's latest list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which omitted Queen Céline Dion. But fans have not said their last word just yet. Montreal-area radio station Rythme 105.7 has launched an online petition to give the québécoise singer the recognition fans think she deserves. It had received over 3,700 signatures at the time of writing.
The petition, addressed to Rolling Stone's editor-in-chief, conveys the station's "greatest incomprehension" of the "unfortunate omission."
"Based on your selection criteria, we consider that Céline Dion has had an immense influence on the pop music scene for more than 30 years and that her musical catalogue is rich and diversified. Her musical heritage is undeniable," Rythme 105.7 wrote, citing her talent, relationship with fans, album sales and Grammy Awards.
Céline, herself, is currently going through a lot. Back in December 2022, the artist recorded an emotional video message announcing her diagnosis of Stiff-person syndrome, a condition she called a "very rare neurological disorder."
She postponed her spring 2023 European tour dates to 2024 and cancelled eight shows in the summer of 2023 as a result.
"I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment," she said.