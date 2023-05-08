This Céline Dion Tribute Offers A Diva Fix Under The Stars At A Stunning Montreal Venue
An evening honouring the queen of powerhouse ballads. ✨
Hold onto your heartstrings, Céline Dion fans — a magnetic tribute to the Quebec songstress is about to sail into town. You can catch "Passion Céline" on May 19 at Jardin Royalmount, featuring the uncanny vocal stylings of Catherine Villeneuve.
With a voice strikingly similar to Dion's, Villeneuve has spent 30 years mastering the art of impersonation. She's ready to unleash her titanic talents under the stars, belting out a medley of Dion's greatest hits, backed by a group of virtuoso musicians and directed by William Croft.
Not just a vocal doppelganger, Villeneuve's illustrious career has seen her perform across Quebec, lending her voice to support local charities. She has dazzled audiences with elaborate productions that blend powerful vocals and intricate choreography, making her a force to be reckoned with on stage.
But it's not just the music that will captivate audiences, "Passion Céline" also promises a feast for the eyes. Villeneuve's penchant for fashion will be on full display as she dons bespoke creations from Quebec designers, ensuring that the tribute is as visually stunning as it is vocally captivating.
General admission for the open-air event is available here for $75 (plus tax).
If you're still yearning for more Céline after catching her cinematic debut in "Love Again," then this event might just be the ticket.
Passion Céline
When: May 19, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Jardin Royalmount 8187, Chem. Royden
Tickets: $75 (+ tax)