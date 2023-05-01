Your Spotify Playlist Is About To Have A Lot More Nickelback — Here's Why
And more Canada-made content, in general.
Hold onto your headphones, folks, your Spotify daily mix is about to get a whole lot more… Canadian. Thanks to the newly enacted Bill C-11, streaming platforms, including YouTube and Netflix, are now required to serve up more Nickelback — er, homegrown content.
In addition to Chad Kroeger's bleating vocals, you'll probably also hear more Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Drake and even lesser-known Canadian musicians on digital rotation.
The controversial Online Streaming Act, which came into law on April 27, is designed to level the playing field between traditional broadcasters and streaming services. Under the new rules, streaming platforms must adhere to the same regulations as their legacy counterparts, which includes playing a certain amount of Canada-made media.
The policy change also mandates that the platforms invest millions of dollars in Canadian creators.
While the legislation has been welcomed by many in the Canadian entertainment industry, some have expressed concern about its unintended consequences. Critics worry that the new rules could stifle innovation and creativity by forcing streaming platforms to prioritize Canadian content over more popular international content.
In response to the new legislation, YouTube launched an online campaign to warn users who earn money from creating videos about how the legislation could affect their livelihoods. The campaign argued that the new rules could lead to decreased revenue for content creators, as viewers may be less interested in Canadian-made content.
It remains to be seen precisely what the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will require from streaming services, or when the policy changes proposed in Bill C-11 will take effect and Canadians have to face the music.