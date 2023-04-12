Céline Dion Is Dropping New Music This Week
Céline Dion is set to release new music on Thursday. Her team made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.
The release is set for 8 a.m. EDT.
The new music is possibly tied to the upcoming May 14 release of the romcom film Love Again, in which Céline will star alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.
The social media announcement includes a gif of the singer on set. Her team previously announced that the movie would include "new music," though they haven't said how much or of what it will consist.
This will be Céline's first release since she publically shared her diagnosis with the neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.
The songstress said the resulting muscle spasms have affected her movement and singing.
"All I know is singing is what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most," she said when she announced her diagnosis in December 2022.
"I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery."
Stiff Person Syndrome is incurable. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) symptoms include "stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs" and "greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."
It affects "twice as many females as males," the NIH states.
Dion will play herself in Love Again, which centres on the relationship between Ron (Heughan) and Mira (Chopra), who unknowingly sends texts to Ron via her late husband's phone number. Céline acts as Ron's romance counsel.