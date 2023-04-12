céline dion

Céline Dion Is Dropping New Music This Week

OMGOMGOMGOMG.

Senior Editor
Céline Dion singing on stage in Toronto as part of her 'Courage' World Tour.

Céline Dion singing on stage in Toronto as part of her 'Courage' World Tour.

Devina Browning | Dreamstime

Céline Dion is set to release new music on Thursday. Her team made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

The release is set for 8 a.m. EDT.

The new music is possibly tied to the upcoming May 14 release of the romcom film Love Again, in which Céline will star alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.

The social media announcement includes a gif of the singer on set. Her team previously announced that the movie would include "new music," though they haven't said how much or of what it will consist.

This will be Céline's first release since she publically shared her diagnosis with the neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

The songstress said the resulting muscle spasms have affected her movement and singing.

"All I know is singing is what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most," she said when she announced her diagnosis in December 2022.

"I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery."

Stiff Person Syndrome is incurable. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) symptoms include "stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs" and "greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

It affects "twice as many females as males," the NIH states.

Dion will play herself in Love Again, which centres on the relationship between Ron (Heughan) and Mira (Chopra), who unknowingly sends texts to Ron via her late husband's phone number. Céline acts as Ron's romance counsel.

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Loading...