Céline Dion Is Sharing Advance Tickets For The First Screenings Of Her New Film
You can catch it two days before it hits most theatres.
Céline Dion is encouraging fans across Canada to see her upcoming film Love Again before it hits most theatres.
Dion plays herself in the rom-com, as a star singer who gives romantic advice. She recorded five new songs for the soundtrack — her first since news broke about her rare neurological condition.
The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan alongside Dion. Chopra Jonas plays a young woman mourning the loss of her fiancé who has a chance encounter with a journalist (Heughan). He's writing a profile on Dion and seeks advice from the singer on how to win over Chopra Jonas. The rom-com star has praised Dion's performance, calling the film "our ode to Céline."
\u201cHey Canada! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\nHere\u2019s your chance to attend the very first screenings of @loveagainmovie ! Tickets for early screenings are now available here: https://t.co/37amvL4Xq7\nBookmark this link: starting May 3rd, tickets for all dates will be available!\n-Team Celine\n#LoveAgainMovie\u201d— Celine Dion (@Celine Dion) 1682536299
Tickets for Quebec screenings as of May 3 are available via a link Dion shared on social media. Major theatres will begin screening the film on May 5.
If you listen closely you can already hear the faint sound of die-hard Dion fans preparing to queue up for an early glimpse of their favourite diva on the big screen.