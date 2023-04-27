celine dion

Céline Dion Is Sharing Advance Tickets For The First Screenings Of Her New Film

You can catch it two days before it hits most theatres.

​Célion Dion across from Sam Heughan in new film "Love Again."

Céline Dion is encouraging fans across Canada to see her upcoming film Love Again before it hits most theatres.

Dion plays herself in the rom-com, as a star singer who gives romantic advice. She recorded five new songs for the soundtrack — her first since news broke about her rare neurological condition.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan alongside Dion. Chopra Jonas plays a young woman mourning the loss of her fiancé who has a chance encounter with a journalist (Heughan). He's writing a profile on Dion and seeks advice from the singer on how to win over Chopra Jonas. The rom-com star has praised Dion's performance, calling the film "our ode to Céline."

Tickets for Quebec screenings as of May 3 are available via a link Dion shared on social media. Major theatres will begin screening the film on May 5.

If you listen closely you can already hear the faint sound of die-hard Dion fans preparing to queue up for an early glimpse of their favourite diva on the big screen.

