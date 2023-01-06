Céline Dion Fans Are Protesting Outside Rolling Stone HQ In New York City (VIDEOS)
"How can you forget Céline?" 🪧
Céline Dion fans are refusing to 'just walk away' after Rolling Stone skipped over the Quebec star in its annual "200 Best Singers" ranking.
Around a dozen people blasting Dion hits from a speaker and holding placards with messages of support for the singer gathered outside the magazine's headquarters in New York City on Friday.
Among them was Julie Snyder, host of Quebec television show La semaine des 4 Julie and long-time friend of the Canadian singer.
"This afternoon, with several fans of Céline Dion we went to demonstrate in front of the offices of Rolling Stone magazine in New York, to kindly convey our incomprehension at Celine's absence from their list," Snyder wrote in an Instagram post.
Her video shows varied placards with hilarious lines, like "We want a recount," "Have you seen the Titanic?" and "Rolling Stone, you've hit an iceberg!" calling out the magazine's omission.
The sentiment appears to have gotten through because the magazine officially acknowledged the gathering on social media.
"It apparently is *THIS* serious," Rolling Stone captioned a reel on Instagram, showing multiple people, including Snyder, holding signs.
The outlet added a meme calling for the 'Céline Dion fans' to 'come back tomorrow.'
"Vive Céline, tabarnak!" one commenter replied.
Many Quebecers have expressed their outrage at Dion's exclusion from the singer ranking in recent days.
An online petition launched by a Montreal radio station on January 5 has hit over 7K signatures in support of the singer.
Whether Rolling Stone decides to update its list or not, there's no question that Dion will go on in the hearts of her fans.